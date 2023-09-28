Photo: by Julia Koblitz, on Unsplash.

A groundbreaking study spearheaded by Batwoman recently brought to light over 20 new strains of coronaviruses harboured by bats, all of which embody a high risk of transmission to humans. This is no blood-sucking joke. The discovery has sparked global apprehension regarding the looming threat of subsequent outbreaks.

Dr Shi Zhengli, director of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, colloquially known as the “Batwoman” and “virus hunter,” established a formidable reputation in the scientific community for her meticulous research into coronaviruses of animal origin, specifically bats.

The recent findings by her team allude to the worrying possibility of these strains instigating future pandemics. The study was published in a well-established medical journal in June and instantly caught the eye of Chinese media. Some specialists have even dubbed it a coronavirus dictionary, capable of assisting in forecasting and thwarting future outbreaks.

Nevertheless, this pursuit of unearthing unknown viruses is not without critics. Detractors argue that the increased interaction with wildlife necessitated by virus hunting could paradoxically exacerbate the risk of global pandemics becoming more severe.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic took the world stage, Dr Zhengli faced a barrage of scrutiny due to the nature of her work. Her laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology is a focal point of coronavirus research. Despite allegations suggesting that the Covid virus was inadvertently released from her lab, Dr Zhengli consistently maintained her innocence.

The Chinese government continues to lend their support to her vital research, which focuses on viruses with the potential to make the leap from animals to humans. Dr Zhengli said her research primarily aims at understanding how these viruses could jump from animals to humans and cause severe diseases in humans.

“We aim to provide early warnings for any potential spillover from animals to humans.”

While the entire world is still on high alert, Dr Zhengli’s work highlights the significance of ongoing research into coronaviruses. The most recent discoveries serve as a reminder of the risks that could be present in the natural world in addition to adding to the corpus of currently known scientific information, The Pattaya News reported.

The research by Dr. Zhengli and her team fills a crucial gap in the continuing fight against infectious illnesses.

