Woman offers body as payment for long-distance ride, sparks debate on ethical boundaries

A shocking incident occurred when a female customer attempted to pay for her ride-hailing service through an app with her body, even offering her friend’s company as an option for the driver. This peculiar negotiation was shared on Mirror Media, a Chinese social media website, sparking widespread commentary on ethical boundaries.

The woman requested a long-distance journey from Guangzhou, Guangdong province, to Hebei, Anhui province. The calculated fare was 1,244.8 yuan, approximately 6,100 baht, which the ride-hailing service required to be paid upfront. Not willing to pay the fare in cash, the woman proposed to the driver to use her body as a form of payment.

Initially, the driver assumed she was asking for a discount or to pay half the fare upfront. However, the woman’s suggestion was far from that; she proposed to exchange sexual favours with the driver as compensation for the fare. Furthermore, she offered that if the driver wanted to rest at a stopover, she and her friend were willing to accompany him to the room. The driver was left the choice to engage sexually with them one at a time or both at once, provided he waived the fare, reported Sanook.

According to the report, the driver agreed to the woman’s proposition and even boasted about it to a group of fellow drivers. As the story spread widely, social media users chimed in with similar sentiments, suggesting the woman appeared to be a high-end sex worker. Some also noted that it seemed like the driver was paying to sleep with them, making them customers of each other in a sense.

Despite the unconventional transaction, the incident raises serious questions about the ethical boundaries in the expanding landscape of app-based services.

