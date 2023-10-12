Heart-wrenching wedding shock: Guest sees ex-husband marrying best friend

Photo courtesy of eva.vn.

A heart-wrenching wedding shock unfolded at a wedding in Hubei, China, when a guest recognised her former husband on the stage next to the bride, her best friend. The woman, who had severed all contact with her ex-spouse post-divorce, was unable to contain her emotions and broke down in tears.

The woman shared her distressing story while attending her best friend’s wedding. Upon seeing her ex-husband standing next to the bride, who was her best friend, she was unable to hold back her tears.

“I was foolish to trust my best friend and divorce my husband, only to realise too late that he was a great man.”

The woman, who was attractive and had a stable job at 25, married a suitable man. However, post-marriage life was not smooth sailing. Minor disagreements and conflicts started to surface, and the couple’s initial passion started to fade away.

Eventually, everyday trivialities could spark significant arguments. Despite the husband’s patience and respect, he could not endure the torment and suffering indefinitely. His patience finally wore thin.

During this period, the woman’s best friend would comfort her and sing praises of her husband.

“If you don’t know how to appreciate such a good man, he might be easily snatched away by another woman who is gentle and patient.”

Taking her friend’s advice, the woman tried to reconcile with her husband.

However, daily disputes continued. Frustrated, the woman decided to divorce her husband, leading to the breakdown of their marital relationship.

After the divorce, she cut off all contact with her ex-husband and stopped communicating with her best friend, reported Sanook.

It wasn’t until her best friend’s wedding day that she saw her friend and ex-husband together on the wedding stage.

Follow us on :













Overwhelmed by emotions, she couldn’t help but cry, reminiscing about the time she was in a white wedding dress walking down the aisle with him. It was hard for her to believe that her hasty decision to divorce had led to inadvertently giving her excellent husband to someone else.

Follow more of our latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.