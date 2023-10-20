Unusual cohabitation: Ex marks the spot as Chinese woman shares house with husband’s former wife

Photo: KhaoSod.

A woman in China has shared an unusual tale of marital cohabitation. After marrying a divorced man, she discovered that her husband’s ex-wife continues to live in the same house, a situation they have managed to navigate peacefully. The unusual family arrangement, however, raises eyebrows and sparks widespread discussion.

The woman, from Suzhou in Jiangsu province, China, discovered her husband’s unique living arrangement when they moved into the same house post-marriage.

The ex-wife occupies the first floor, while she and her husband live on the second. This unusual cohabitation means that the woman must encounter the ex-wife during her daily routine, such as when she descends to the lower floor to use the bathroom. Despite this, there is no animosity between the two women, with the ex-wife mostly engaging in minimal conversation with her former husband.

Initially, the woman struggled to accept the situation, believing that her husband should have completely separated from his ex-wife after marrying her. She had voiced her concerns to her husband but he rejected her appeals.

The reality that she had no income of her own and was dependent on her husband for sustenance forced her to acquiesce. When her husband insisted that he would not ask his ex-wife to move out, she had no choice but to accept the arrangement.

The reason behind the unusual cohabitation was due to a complication following the divorce. The ex-husband and wife could not agree on dividing the property and decided that the first floor would belong to the wife and the second to the husband.

They also considered the feelings of their two children who could live peacefully without disturbance. They both agreed that they would not mind if the other remarried, leading to the husband’s marriage to the woman.

The ex-wife, however, is not yet ready to remarry. Currently, the woman has gradually accepted this unconventional living situation. Despite local gossip and criticism, she thanks her supporters for their understanding, reported KhaoSod.

