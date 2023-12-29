Tsinghua’s most handsome graduate chooses programming over stardom

Photo of Edward via Khaosod.

Edward, a bright and strikingly handsome graduate from the prestigious Tsinghua University in China, has consistently turned down numerous offers from the entertainment industry. Instead, he opted to follow his passion for programming and is now thriving as an outstanding programmer at Tencent, a tech giant in Shenzhen.

Tsinghua University boasts one of the highest reputations in China, second only to Peking University. Notably, a place at this institution is seen as a testament to an individual’s intellectual prowess. If a student also happens to be good-looking, they are showered with even more admiration. One such individual is Edward, a Chinese-Russian hybrid, who has been widely recognized as the “most handsome student”. His charming persona, coupled with his striking features and intelligent mind, have led many to believe he is destined for a bright future, regardless of his career path.

Despite this, Edward has rejected multiple offers from entertainment companies keen on transforming him into a celebrity. He has simple reasoning for this: he has no interest in being a star. He just wants to be an ordinary “employee”. This has led to much admiration from netizens who perceive his high IQ and clear career path as indicative of a successful future.

Edward’s own chosen career path

From being a top student at Tsinghua University with impressive scores of 699, graduating from the Computer Science Department, and then obtaining a Master’s degree, Edward has evolved into a remarkable programmer, reports Khaosod.

Tencent, a massive corporation based in Shenzhen, is home to many high-quality employees who are responsible for creating numerous globally recognized works. Among their ranks is Edward, the legendary “most handsome student”. He has transformed into a top-notch programmer, whose outstanding work has earned him the second most outstanding employee award.

In this regard, Edward has once again won the hearts of netizens. They are full of praise for the hot-shot who has remained committed to his own path, not relying on his good looks or the reputation of his educational institution to enter the glamorous entertainment industry. Ultimately, he remains steadfast and single-minded, progressing in his preferred profession.

This story reminds us that the stereotype of a programmer being a person in a plaid shirt and thick black glasses needs to be erased. Additionally, despite programming may seem tedious, the salary is exceptionally high. At the very least, he lives a stable life without any financial worries.

