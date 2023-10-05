Tragic wedding convoy crash in China, seven fatalities (video)

Photo: by Pixabay, on Pexels

A catastrophic car accident occurred recently that involved a wedding convoy and a large garbage truck, resulting in seven fatalities, including the pregnant bride. The shocking event unfolded near a petrol station in Huanan in the Heilongjiang province, China, and sparked an ongoing police investigation.

The accident, which occurred on October 3, involved a seven-seater off-road vehicle suddenly veering into oncoming traffic, colliding headfirst with a large garbage truck.

The fatal crash resulted in two immediate fatalities at the scene, with four more individuals later succumbing to their injuries in hospital. The exact cause of the sudden lane change is yet to be determined, raising questions about the driver’s awareness and the potential dangers of such actions.

An unnamed witness to the tragedy was horrified by the incident.

“Today’s vehicular accident was quite severe, causing numerous injuries and fatalities, including the bride’s friends.”

Footage of the entire incident was captured by a following vehicle’s dashcam, raising baffling questions about why the wedding car made such a sudden and hazardous lane change, especially given the presence of the garbage truck in the oncoming lane, reported Sanook.

In the wake of the heartbreaking accident, reports have emerged that the seven-seater off-road vehicle was part of a wedding convoy transporting the bride.

The crash resulted in the tragic loss of both bride and groom, along with several of the bride’s friends.

Further adding to the sorrow, an individual claiming to be a relative of the groom circulated a message online in China, revealing that the deceased bride was three months pregnant, bringing the total loss to seven lives.

The horrific event has sent shockwaves through the community, with condolences pouring in for those who lost their lives in this tragic incident. As authorities continue to investigate the cause of the accident, the community mourns the loss of seven lives.

