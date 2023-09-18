Tragic gym death in China as young man gets trapped under 100kg barbell

Picture courtesy of Khaosod.

A tragic incident unfolded in Wuhan, China, Hubei province when a 25 year old man lost his life during a gym workout. The tragic gym death occurred as Zhang attempted to lift a 100-kilogramme barbell, which unfortunately fell onto his neck, trapping him beneath its weight. Despite his desperate efforts to free himself, Zhang was unable to do so, prompting gym staff to quickly come to his assistance.

Regrettably, despite their efforts and his subsequent transport to the hospital, Zhang could not be saved. The tragic gym death occurred in the afternoon on September 14.

The workout session had been recorded by Zhang himself, revealing that he initially sat on the weightlifting bench, preparing to lift the heavy barbell vertically. However, he failed to lift the barbell, causing his arms to tremble severely. In a split second, the barbell slipped from his chest and fell onto his neck. Zhang made desperate efforts to lift the barbell and place it on the weight rack, but to no avail. He continued to fight for his life, attempting to unbuckle his weightlifting belt, but the weight of the barbell was too much for him.

Towards the end of the 29-second video, Zhang used his last bit of strength to lift his legs, hoping to push the barbell off, but the equipment remained immovable, still pressing onto his neck. More than two and a half minutes passed before anyone realised Zhang was in danger. Two gym employees rushed over to lift the barbell off of him and quickly took him to the hospital, but he later died.

The spokesperson for Pacific Fitness Club, the gym where the incident took place, has not explained why no staff members were supervising Zhang while he was using the high-risk weightlifting equipment. The police are urgently investigating the incident to determine whether the gym was negligent in its duties.

Follow us on :













This incident adds to the growing list of gym tragedies. Another young bodybuilder previously succumbed to injuries after a 210 kilogrammes barbell fell on him, leading to a broken neck, Khaosod reported.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.