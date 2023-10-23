Stage harassment of female Beijing Opera performer sparks outburst from husband

Photo: Sanook

A shocking scene unfolded at the Beijing Opera stage in Ningxiang, Hunan Province, as a group of male spectators harassed a female performer, prompting her husband to intervene. The stage harassment, which occurred on October 17, began shortly after the performance when the spectators presented awards and shared their reviews.

The situation escalated when two to three men brazenly approached the stage, forcing themselves onto the female performer, Ning, for a hug and a kiss. Despite her resistance, the men continued to disrespect her personal boundaries, cheered on by their friends who watched from the side of the stage.

A video of the stage harassment shows one of the men forcefully hugging Ning and touching her body. He then presses his lips against her face. Despite clear signs of her discomfort and attempts to resist, the man continues his actions, backed by his group of friends who join him on stage and behave in a similarly inappropriate manner.

The performer’s husband, observing these events, immediately rushed to the stage to protect his wife. He aggressively confronted the group of male spectators, pushing and arguing with them, as no one else intervened to stop the stage harassment or aid his wife.

Later, he revealed that both he and his wife work as performers in the same troupe. While it is common for spectators to tip performers after the show, he stated that he had never witnessed or experienced such public humiliation and shameful behaviour before, reported Sanook.

