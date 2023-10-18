Fruitful feast: Six friends juice things up with 111-bottle drinking marathon

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

Six friends in China’s Sichuan province shocked a popular buffet restaurant by consuming a staggering 111 bottles of fruit juice.

The young men, known for their love of value-for-money meals, decided to forgo the typical meat dishes commonly associated with buffet dining, instead, they opted to maximise their investment by ordering mass amounts of sour plum juice.

The incident took place on Tuesday, October 10 at a hotpot buffet in the city of Sichuan. The restaurant offers a comprehensive selection of food and drinks, including fruit and beverages, all for the affordable price of 26 yuan (126 baht) per person.

On that day, the six young men arrived at the restaurant not to indulge in an all-you-can-eat frenzy but rather to embark on a drinking marathon. They proceeded to order and consume a total of 111 bottles of sour plum juice, averaging 18 bottles per person, reported Oriental Daily.

The sheer quantity left the restaurant staff dumbfounded, with one employee remarking, “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

A staff member revealed that these six customers had dined at the restaurant before, but never consumed drinks to this extent.

“This time, they drank over 100 bottles, which is really excessive. It seemed like they didn’t drink much last time, and we didn’t keep an exact count. I think these young men are really good drinkers.”

Following the spread of the buffet restaurant’s story online, many netizens criticised the customers’ actions, questioning whether consuming such large quantities of plum juice was worth the potential health risks.

Follow us on :













In August, in an unusual occurrence that garnered substantial online attention, a Vietnamese family attending a buffet meal became involved in an argument with restaurant staff for packing away seafood to take home.

The incident, filmed and shared widely on social media, revealed deep-rooted cultural perception challenges in Vietnam’s food service industry. To read more click HERE

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.