Portion control: Chinese boy adopts mini bowl eating after being teased about being fat

A seven year old boy from China started eating from a small bowl, instead of the usual dish, as a result of being teased about being fat by his schoolmates. The boy’s mother expressed feelings of amusement and sympathy upon observing her son’s unusual method of portion control.

The mother recounted that when her son returned from school one day, his demeanour was noticeably gloomy. Instead of using his regular dinner dish, he switched to a small blue and white ceramic bowl, similar to a wineglass, and began eating his food in tiny bites, all the while remaining silent.

The parents found their son’s new dining habit amusing but also felt a pang of sympathy.

Initially, when asked about his peculiar behaviour, the young boy refrained from explaining. However, after repeated questioning from his mother, he eventually confessed that he was being mocked for his weight at school.

Some of his classmates ridiculed him, others insulted him, and a few even ostracised him from group activities. These experiences deeply hurt him, and he decided to take measures to lose weight by eating less, even with a chicken stew dish in front of him, he showed remarkable restraint, eating only rice and vegetables.

Upon learning about her son’s struggles, the mother was moved to tears. While she felt sorry for her son’s unfortunate situation, she also found his portion-control approach to weight loss rather amusing.

Similarly, netizens who came across the story shared by the mother on social media expressed their support and encouragement for the cute little boy. Some of them humorously guessed.

“It must be a pretty girl in his class that made him want to lose weight this much.”

“If he consumes rice from a tiny bowl 80 times, he won’t lose weight but gain more instead.”

“It seems the biggest obstacle to the boy’s weight loss is his mother. Change pork to beef, potatoes to vegetables and exercise regularly, he will surely lose weight. My son did the same.”

Experts and paediatricians highlight that being overweight can harm a child’s health. However, when a child is still in the growing stage, reducing food intake can not only be challenging but also impact their development. Therefore, parents must have comprehensive knowledge and understanding to make appropriate decisions for their child’s upbringing, reported Sanook.

