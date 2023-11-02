Mystery of giant box on train sparks online speculation and warning over high repair costs

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A baffling giant box spotted on a train has sparked curiosity among online users, cautioning against touching it due to potential high repair costs. The discovery of an unusually shaped plastic box on a train, which was then shared online, led to speculation about the box’s contents.

One internet user posted a photo of the box in a group called “爆廢公社”, explaining they saw a passenger carrying two large plastic boxes on the train. The boxes were marked with fragile stickers, inciting the user to snap a photo and post it online, asking, “What is this? It feels like there is something strange inside, reported CTWANT.”

The post triggered a flood of comments with various guesses. Some humorous suggestions included “giant toilet paper” and “AI robot”. However, one user clarified that the mystery item inside the box was a “racing bicycle”, pointing out that some racing bikes can cost 10,000 to 100,000, even more expensive than motorbikes. They further warned, “Don’t touch or damage it if you can’t afford to pay.”

This peculiar discovery continues to stir interest among internet users, leading to more speculation about the contents of the giant box. The unusual shape has aroused various theories, while the caution against touching it has added an extra layer of intrigue.

