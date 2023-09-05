Monks with luxury backpacks ignite debate over wealth and religion

Photo courtesy of Sin Chew

Two posh monks were spotted at an airport carrying luxury brand backpacks, causing a stir on social media. The high price of these accessories, which are out of reach for most ordinary people, but seemingly affordable for the monks, has left many in shock.

The recent images shared on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, have sparked intense online debate. The two monks, who are bald and dressed in simple, long, grey robes, are seen carrying luxury black backpacks. These backpacks have caused a stir among social media users once the price was revealed.

The images were reportedly posted on Facebook by a Taiwanese person. The photos are believed to have been snapped at China’s Chongqing airport. The caption accompanying the images indicates the luxury of the monks.

“One of the two masters is carrying a BV, and the other one is carrying an LV.”

Upon further investigation, it was found that one of the backpacks the monks were carrying was from the luxury Italian brand Bottega Veneta. This model is listed for 110,000 Taiwanese dollars (approximately 121,000 baht) on the official Taiwanese website.

The other monk’s backpack was from the luxury French brand Louis Vuitton, priced on the official website at 144,000 Taiwanese dollars (approximately 158,000 baht).

When the photos were posted, the discussion heated up among commenters online. Some joked that the luxury monks were more modern than them, while others commented that society has changed. However, some speculated that the backpacks carried by the monks may not be genuine but could be A-grade copies.

The images have sparked a vigorous debate about the appropriateness of religious figures owning and displaying such ostentatiously priced items. Should monks, sworn to a simple life of worship, be in a position to afford such luxury goods that most people cannot?

