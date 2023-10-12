Mirror feud in China sparks online debate: Feng Shui or spiteful retaliation?

Photo: Sanook

A peculiar sight of 22 mirrors gracing the balcony of a residential house in Guangdong province, China, has caught the attention of netizens. The unconventional decor was a retaliatory act by a man against his neighbour, who had also hung three mirrors on his own balcony. The incident sparked a fierce mirror feud in July.

The man, visiting a friend’s house on July 6, was surprised to see his friend’s windows covered with a multitude of mirrors. Further investigation revealed that the house across the street had three mirrors hanging on its balcony, leading him to believe this was a bit odd. His friend explained that a pregnant woman lived in the house and the neighbour had hung the mirrors for Feng Shui purposes, causing disruptive light reflections. Despite numerous attempts, his friend had been unable to resolve the issue with the neighbour, so in frustration, he bought 22 mirrors and hung them on his balcony in retaliation. This resulted in a distinctive panorama.

Once the mirror story hit the internet, it became a hot feud with netizens criticising the actions of both neighbours and raising several questions, reported Sanook.

“Why are there 22 mirrors? Is there an explanation?”

“Are you sure this will only affect the opposite family? Multiple families opposite may be affected.”

“Well done, the only thing that can defeat magic is magic.”

“Why didn’t you hang a full-sized mirror?”

“I guess, besides reflecting sunlight, are you trying to destroy Feng Shui or exorcise evil spirits? But whatever the reason is, we shouldn’t hurt each other like this.”

“Life is hard enough, why do this? Neighbours should get along. Peace is a blessing!”

“Some people like to see their neighbours fight, which helps maintain their stability and they don’t have time to think about the injustices they suffer.”

“So annoying, as a child, I was haunted by the three mirrors opposite, giving me nightmares every night.”

