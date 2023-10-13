Intruder demands cash gift at Chinese wedding, groom’s leg held hostage

Photo: Sanook

A peculiar woman made an unusual demand at a Chinese wedding in Suqian City, Jiangsu Province, China. She grabbed the groom’s leg, knelt and refused to let go until she was given a red envelope (a traditional monetary gift).

The groom found himself in an embarrassing situation when an unknown middle-aged woman invaded his wedding reception. She clung to his leg and knelt on the floor, demanding the customary red envelope. Despite the guests’ efforts to persuade her to let go, the woman insisted on receiving the envelope before leaving. The only option left was to give her the money, upon which she released the groom’s leg and departed without further ado.

According to reports, this incident took place in the city of Suqian, Jiangsu Province, China. The woman who barged into the Chinese wedding and clung to the groom’s leg demanding the red envelope was not a relative or friend of the bride and groom. She was a stranger to everyone at the event. Other guests tried to coax her to stand up, but she adamantly stated she would not leave until she received the red envelope. In the end, everyone had no choice but to give her 50 yuan (approximately 250 baht). She then agreed to release the groom’s leg and left, reported Sanook.

Once the incident was shared online, a large number of netizens criticised the woman’s actions. Some comments said…

“50 yuan is not much, but I hate people like this.”

“I feel ashamed on behalf of her children.”

“This is too much, don’t do this. It’s really shameless.”

“People like this should be reported to the police.”

“Kneeling for just 50 yuan, that’s really too much.”

Follow us on :













Wedding disruptions are becoming increasingly common. A recent incident in China saw an outdoor wedding venue completely stripped overnight, leaving event organizers shocked and incurring a significant loss. Read more HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.