Hong Kong high school kids splash coke on the homeless in pedestrian tunnel (video)

Photo courtesy of The Standard HK

Four heartless Hong Kong teenagers sparked fury after a video surfaced, capturing their disgraceful act of splashing water and coke on an unsuspecting homeless person in a pedestrian tunnel.

The disturbing footage unfolded as one teen darts towards the rough sleeper, dousing him in a heartless liquid onslaught. A cohort quickly follows suit, leaving the disoriented victim shocked, while the callous culprits make a hasty retreat towards the tunnel’s exit.

The incident unfolded in the Happy Valley district, shaking the community’s faith in humanity. A subsequent Instagram video suggests a similar group of teenagers targeting a man in a park near Morrison Hill Road, raising concerns about a potential pattern of cruel behaviour.

Outraged netizens swiftly condemned the teens, expressing disbelief at their lack of empathy. Commenters questioned the twisted sense of humour.

“Hope you’ll become a street sleeper one day so we can pull pranks on you.”

“How is this funny?”

“Street sleepers are also human.”

The scorned teens, notably identified as students from a secondary school in Stanley, faced immediate repercussions. The school’s principal, appalled by the actions of one surnamed Cheng, stated that such behaviour contradicts the institution’s moral values.

The school has initiated a follow-up on the incident, activating its crisis management mechanism to support affected students, reported The Standard HK.

Amidst the storm of public backlash, the principal urged for understanding and expressed confidence that the matter would be appropriately addressed, calling for a measured response to the pressure faced by Cheng.

