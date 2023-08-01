Groom assaults bride at wedding over alleged texts with ex

Picture courtesy of Sanook

An extraordinary incident at a wedding in the Guandong province of China left attendees astounded as the groom assaulted his bride over the discovery of texts from her ex-boyfriend. This unexpected scandal happened yesterday, fracturing an event that was meant to be a joyous celebration.

The surprise attack during the wedding happened after the groom, while waiting for his bride to finish her makeup, happened to see a message appear on her phone. Initially, he dismissed it as congratulations on their marriage-to-be, but he was annoyed when he realised the text was sent by the bride’s former boyfriend. Further investigation of earlier messages between the pair stunned the groom.

Shock turned into outrage when the groom discovered previous messages the man had sent to his bride were of a hotel room number where they had supposedly planned to meet the night before the wedding. On the verge of exploding, he flung the phone at his wife’s face and demanded the truth, reported Sanook.

Realising how bad it looked, the bride hurriedly explained to the groom.

“He’s my ex-boyfriend. I told you about him. He came back from work yesterday and knew I was getting married. We met up there (at the hotel), but we only had a meal and talked before going home.”

She even called upon a friend who had accompanied her that day to act as a witness to the event.

However, reluctance on the groom’s part to accept his bride’s explanation remained, given the absence of any concrete proof that they had not shared the hotel room in question. A vocal argument ensued between the pair, prompting the groom to lose his temper. He grabbed her hair and slapped her in full public view, leading her to break down in tears.

Bystanders intervened, stopping the groom from assaulting the bride any further. Calm soon returned, but the damage had already been done. The wedding day turned into a nightmare. It remains unclear if the couple will reconcile and proceed with a marriage or if the texts from an ex spelt the end of their relationship.