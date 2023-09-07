Elderly man braves heavy rain to rescue toddler from sixth-floor balcony in China

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

A local community was alarmed when a three year old toddler after she got her head stuck between the bars of an apartment balcony on the sixth floor, in the southern city of Chongqing, China. As the rain poured heavily, making the wall slippery and dangerous to climb, a 60 year old man, Chen, courageously ascended the building to rescue the terrified toddler.

The incident took place in a local apartment building. The girl was seen dangling from the sixth-floor balcony, her head stuck between the bars, and she screamed in fear. Her body dangled precariously as she held onto the iron bars, awaiting help.

Upon hearing her cries, 60 year old Chen, who was on the lower floor, tried to climb up with his bare hands to rescue the exhausted toddler, despite the heavy rain making the wall slippery and more challenging to climb.

Meanwhile, as they waited for assistance, many neighbours quickly spread waterproof cloth to create a temporary safety net, prepared for an unexpected fall. About five minutes later, a man named Zhou appeared from a neighbouring balcony. While holding on to the iron rail with one hand, he quickly lifted the girl to make her breathing easier, reported the Daily Mail.

Later, when Chen successfully climbed up from the lower floor, they helped the little girl back into the room safely.

Chen told reporters he was not worried about his own safety.

“At that time, seeing the child floating outside the balcony, I just wanted to help as soon as possible. I didn’t think much. The people below found a ladder, and I climbed up.”

Zhou added that the child was very panicked at that time, crying and shouting for her mother.

“We had to comfort her. As soon as she calmed down, I climbed up to the window of the next house and helped safely.”

According to media reports, the incident happened when the girl was home alone, and her parents had gone to the market.

Fortunately, the child was safe, and the family was extremely grateful to their brave neighbours who risked danger to save their child’s life.

