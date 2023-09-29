Beggar’s sordid secret: Elderly pervert exposed in online scandal

Photo: Sanook

A 70 year old professional beggar in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, became a hot topic in the Chinese online world after he was exposed as a pervert. The deviant appeared in the top searches on social media following a woman’s expose of his indecent photography of women.

Residents explained that the man, regardless of whether he is unable to work due to old age or unwilling to work by himself, has been a familiar sight in the same place every day, begging for sustenance. However, on Sunday, September 24, a woman walking on the street noticed the beggar’s unusual behaviour.

As the pervert knelt on the ground, he continuously lifted his phone to take pictures. This caught her attention because most of the passers-by were young women in short skirts and shorts due to the hot weather.

After observing his behaviour consistently, she was confident that the beggar had ill intentions. He deliberately used his phone’s rear camera to secretly take professional-style photos of the girls passing by.

The homeless degenerate switched to 0.5x wide-angle mode, lowering his phone to a low angle and pointed the camera lens directly at the legs of women in short skirts and shorts.

Ultimately, she decided to recount the entire story, along with the evidence of the indecent photography she had captured and shared the warning on social media. This ignited a heated debate because it is difficult for anyone to imagine that a 70 year old beggar would behave this way, reported Sanook.

“People feel sorry for a 70 year old man who still has to beg. It’s even more heartbreaking when they find out about his actions. Those girls are just his granddaughters’ age. Isn’t this harassment?”

“He didn’t just take pictures of the girls’ legs, but he also knew how to adjust the lens and angle of the image. Such professional-level photography must have been practised many times.”

“The fact that this old man dared to take pictures openly might be because he had enough experience to excuse himself when caught. He doesn’t care about other people’s eyes. However, this is very sad.”

There was no update on whether the homeless pervert had been charged as the story went to press.

