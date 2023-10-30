Roller coaster crash at China’s Shenzhen park results in eight injuries

Photo: Weibo/@Beijing News

A high-speed roller coaster crash at Shenzhen Happy Valley amusement park in China resulted in eight tourists sustaining injuries, out of which four are in critical condition. The incident occurred around 6.30pm on October 27, when a coaster suddenly reversed and hit the one behind, causing significant distress among the park-goers.

A female tourist who witnessed the crash recalled how the roller coaster she was on abruptly reversed at high speed and collided with another that was following closely behind. She suffered minor scratches and a head injury, while those sitting two rows behind her were severely injured. “It was chaotic. All I could do was scream. The two rows behind me were severely injured, three to four people per row,” she recounted.

Shenzhen Happy Valley Amusement Park, according to its official website, had invested a whopping 200 million yuan (approximately 987 million baht) to build Asia’s tallest and longest roller coaster. The coaster can accelerate within two seconds and reach speeds of 135 kilometres per hour from a height of 60 metres. The track, which is 887 metres long, offers a three-dimensional experience of sky, land, and sea with intense twists and turns. Each coaster can accommodate up to 24 passengers at a time.

As for the cause of the roller coaster’s sudden reversal, industry experts suggest two possible scenarios: a malfunction in the ride system, particularly a pressure sensor failure that resulted in insufficient initial force and momentum, or damage to the ride structure that increased resistance to the point where it could not pass the highest point. However, the official investigation results are still pending.

The roller coaster has been temporarily suspended from operation following the unfortunate crash. One male victim is reported to be suffering from a brain haemorrhage, reported Sanook.

