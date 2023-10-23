DNA tests reveal Chinese woman’s daughter’s boyfriend as her long-lost son

Photo: Sanook

A startling revelation unfolded in the life of 45 year old Chen, a resident of Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China when her daughter’s boyfriend bore an uncanny resemblance to her late husband. The situation took a twist as DNA tests confirmed the boyfriend as her long-lost son.

Chen met her husband when they were children, and they grew up together before marrying. However, fate separated them 21 years ago when her husband died in an accident. Chen was left to raise their young daughter alone. Trepidation filled Chen’s heart when she first met her daughter’s boyfriend, Yang, due to his striking resemblance to her deceased husband. Delving into old photographs of her husband, she found the similarities between him and Yang astonishing, with their facial expressions appearing as if moulded from the same cast.

“No way…” Chen murmured to herself upon seeing Yang. Doubts started flooding her mind, leading her to wonder if he could be their son who disappeared decades ago. To resolve her doubts, they decided to undergo a DNA test. The results were overwhelming, confirming their blood ties. The son she assumed deceased and had been mourning all these years was indeed alive. It was a surreal moment of reunion in an unexpected situation, filling her with immense joy.

However, the situation posed a significant dilemma for her daughter, Ming. How would she handle this shocking truth? What would be the future of their relationship?

When the story reached this point, Chen had to summon her courage to reveal another truth to her daughter – that she was, in fact, an adopted child. This revelation shocked Ming, who had always seen Chen as her biological mother, a strong woman who raised her single-handedly. Seeing her usually resilient mother break down, Ming realised the gravity of the situation. After regaining composure, she embraced her adoptive mother, and they wept together reported Sanook.

After a long emotional battle, Ming decided to part ways with her boyfriend, acknowledging the unbreakable bond of family and blood ties. Yang transitioned from being a boyfriend to a family member. Chen started a new chapter in her life with her long-lost son. Despite the challenges and hardships thrown at them by fate, they believed that their love could overcome all obstacles.

