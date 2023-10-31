Brothers’ bittersweet lift: Sons carry sick mother to hospital in bamboo basket

Photo courtesy of Sanook.

A heartwarming incident unfolded as two sons, a 58 year old man surnamed Chen, and 55 year old Li carried their 89 year old elderly mother to the hospital when she fell ill on October 23 in Chongqing, China. Yet, the sight of the elderly mother being carried in a large bamboo basket due to her motion sickness and headache from sitting in a wheelchair drew attention.

Chen and Li, who used to work in a different city, decided to return to their hometown last year to open a noodle shop in Chongqing, to take better care of their elderly mother. Their selfless act was captured by bystanders and shared on the Chinese social media platform Douyin, garnering over 1.4 million views.

The video also showed the brothers lightly beating their backs to alleviate fatigue while taking turns carrying their elderly mother, on a 20-minute walk, reported Sanook.

Li’s wife shared…

“Our elderly mother has taken care of us all her life. Now that she’s older, it’s our responsibility to look after her.

“Before, the two brothers would take turns carrying their elderly mother, but when they tried to let her sit in the bamboo basket, she said she felt more comfortable sitting in it.”

