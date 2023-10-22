Chinese woman divorces despite DNA test proving son’s legitimacy after family suspicions

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A Chinese woman, known as Ho, found herself in a tense family situation after her four year old son, Tiewpao, made an innocent comment over lunch. Tiewpao innocently mentioned that his mother often brought home a male visitor during the day. This sparked suspicion and hostility within the family, leading to Ho’s husband taking Tiewpao for a DNA test. The results confirmed that Tiewpao was indeed his biological son. However, the family’s tension didn’t end there.

Ho, who hails from the Jiangxi province in China, shared her story on television. She revealed that she often experienced unfriendly treatment from her in-laws, particularly her sister-in-law. She was not fond of Ho because she was a foreigner and consistently sought ways to create problems for her. This made life in her husband’s house challenging.

One day, Tiewpao’s comment about his mother’s male visitor changed the family dynamics. The seemingly harmless remark ignited a storm within the household. The sister-in-law, upon hearing this, became enraged and accused Ho of being a terrible mother. The grandfather, who adored his first grandson, began to question the boy’s resemblance to a neighbour’s unmarried son.

One afternoon, when Ho went to pick up Tiewpao from school, she discovered that her father-in-law had already taken him home. The boy later revealed that his grandfather had taken him and his father for a DNA test. This shocked Ho, but she chose to remain silent, reported Sanook.

A few days later, the family gathered to see the results of the lab test. The results confirmed that Tiewpao was indeed the biological son of Ho and her husband. Despite this, the family, particularly the sister-in-law, continued to doubt Ho. They suspected her of sneaking out on weekends and bringing strange men home, refusing to let Tiewpao interact with them.

The sister-in-law followed Ho one day and witnessed her meeting with a middle-aged man. They took a bus together to a neighbourhood filled with rental homes. After entering one of the houses together, the sister-in-law was convinced that Ho was having an affair. She rushed home to share her findings with the rest of the family. Upon her return, Ho was confronted with her husband’s anger and a divorce agreement on the table. Instead of explaining herself, Ho accepted the divorce.

The truth was that after marrying into her husband’s family, Ho often felt lonely. She struggled during her pregnancy without any family support and felt invisible to her in-laws after giving birth. Meanwhile, a former coworker, who was ill and had no one to take care of him, needed her help. Ho often visited him on weekends to clean his house and cook for him. This was her way of showing gratitude for his previous help with work and her personal life. There were no romantic implications for their relationship.

