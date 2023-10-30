Chinese wedding apron ritual sparks social media backlash

Photo: Sanook

A lavish Chinese wedding ceremony in Wanpu, Guangdong province, China, on October 19, was disrupted when the groom’s aunt abruptly threw an apron over the bride’s elaborate wedding gown. This sudden act confused the bride and caused laughter among the guests. However, the incident sparked severe criticism online, as viewers construed the act as a symbolic gesture, suggesting that the bride should immediately assume household chores upon entering the groom’s family.

The Chinese wedding was unfolding smoothly until the bride stepped out of the wedding car at the groom’s house. As she prepared to proceed with the next ritual, a middle-aged woman, a relative from the groom’s side, approached and draped an apron over the bride’s white gown. The bride, holding a vibrant red rose bouquet, stood amidst the crowd in her beautiful white wedding dress, now covered with a pink apron, looking utterly perplexed at the unfolding events while guests laughed and clapped.

When the Chinese wedding incident was shared on social media, it elicited a torrent of criticism against the groom’s family. Many interpreted the act as a way of implying that the bride should become a housewife, cooking and cleaning for her husband.

“This is genuinely awful. What era are we in that wives or daughters-in-law still have to serve their husband’s family? This groom’s relative just wants the bride to do housework and cook for them all day.”

“Why wear an apron? Why not wear a gold necklace? Doesn’t it symbolise wealth and a complete family?”

“It’s a tradition where the groom’s family makes the bride know her duties, forcing the daughter-in-law to do housework and serve the husband’s family.”

“You all want a daughter-in-law who will serve the husband’s family for life, right?”

However, several netizens stepped in to clarify that the apron-draping ritual at the Chinese wedding was not about household duties. Instead, it’s a local custom in Wanpu, Guangdong province, symbolising blessings for the bride to conceive, have a smooth childbirth and have robust children, reported Sanook.

