Chinese village’s extravagant wedding welcome party baffles groom

The groom and his family were left temporarily bewildered when they arrived at the bride’s village gate to be met by an unusually extravagant wedding welcoming party. The sight was so stunning that the groom hesitated to step out of the car, momentarily suspecting they were at the wrong destination.

The extravagant wedding event unfolded in a village in Weifang, Shandong Province, China. As the groom and his family approached the village gate, preparing to proceed to the bride’s house for the wedding ceremony, the sight of the welcoming party left them slightly confused and hesitant to move forward.

The groom’s party began to wonder if the overly dramatic reception was a sign of disruption or potential trouble.

Online, the images of the peculiarly dressed party lining the way to the bride’s house sparked amusement.

The group consisted of four men and three women, each dressed in eccentric attire. One of the men waved a handheld fan, while another held a suitcase, potentially raising suspicions of trouble. The three women, dressed in bright clothes, held green paper umbrellas and red fans, adding a slightly eerie touch to the spectacle.

Their peculiar movements were as intriguing as their costumes. A particularly elderly man, swinging a suitcase and waving a fan above his head at intervals, left the groom’s party feeling both startled and slightly terrified.

Netizens react to the Extravagant Wedding

The groom’s party’s questions and confusion were eventually answered by locals who explained that this was a traditional local custom. The four men and three women standing at the entrance to the bride’s house symbolised the groom’s fortune and prosperity. The three women with umbrellas represented beauty, symbolising a perfect blend of heaven and earth.

After images of the unique extravagant wedding were shared on social media, they triggered a variety of reactions. Many netizens humorously commented that had the groom arrived at night, he might have been frightened enough to swiftly reverse his car and head back home.

Many believe that a wedding, being the most significant day in a couple’s life, should reflect happiness and a romantic atmosphere. Traditional wedding formats may no longer suit modern young couples. It remains unknown if the bride discussed the unusual reception with the groom beforehand, reported Sanook.

Nevertheless, locals familiar with the bride’s customs were not surprised by the appearance of the welcoming team, unlike many from other regions of China who may not have witnessed such an extravagant wedding scene before.

Some believe it a great honour for the bride’s family to arrange such a ceremony, respecting and welcoming the groom in accordance with their traditions. Thus, the groom and his family should respect these local customs to ensure a smooth wedding ceremony. Those who viewed the ceremony’s images should offer sincere blessings rather than viewing it as a spectacle or a source of amusement.

