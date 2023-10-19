Chinese toddler critical after brutal rottweiler attack: A call for responsible pet ownership

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A two year old Chinese toddler in Chengdu, China, suffered severe injuries following an unprovoked attack by a rottweiler. Despite her mother’s best efforts to shield her from the dog, the young girl sustained a ruptured kidney, multiple fractured ribs and lacerations all over her body. The incident, which occurred yesterday, lasted a mere 40 seconds but resulted in the toddler being admitted into intensive care.

The unleashed rottweiler was spotted on CCTV footage, patrolling the area without a leash. As the mother and daughter duo emerged from their apartment, the dog spotted them from a distance and launched an attack.

While the mother attempted to protect her child, the powerful dog managed to get close to the toddler after a whirlwind chase that ended with both of them falling to the ground. Despite the mother’s struggle to reclaim her daughter, the dog continued its brutal attack, refusing to let go.

Two janitors rushed to aid but initially struggled against the dog’s strength. Another labrador breed dog was present during the attack but did not participate. Eventually, the mother and the janitors managed to drive both dogs away using a broom, reported the Straits Times.

Local media reported that the child’s mother, Deng, was on her way to drop her daughter off at kindergarten when the horrific incident occurred.

Following the incident, police arrested the owner of the rottweiler for failing to leash the dog in public, leading to serious injuries to the child. The owner of the unleashed labrador was also arrested.

Deng revealed the rottweiler was clearly a pet and not a stray.

“The dog was very large, but its fur was very clean and it was very fat. It’s likely someone’s pet.”

The child is currently in a stable condition. This shocking incident has drawn attention to the importance of responsible pet ownership and the potential dangers of large breeds like rottweilers when not properly controlled.

