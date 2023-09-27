Chinese teen damages Lamborghini in hotel car park, owner demands 890,000 baht for repairs

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A group of Chinese teenagers recently caused a stir when they trespassed in a hotel car park in Zhejiang’s Shengzhou city, hoping to take photographs with luxury cars to flaunt on social media. The venture turned sour when one of them accidentally damaged a Lamborghini, sparking a costly dispute.

On Thursday, September 21, the group wandered into the underground car park of a five-star hotel, seeking out high-end vehicles for their photo shoot. One of the boys showed particular interest in a black Lamborghini. He boldly stepped onto the car’s bonnet, asked his friends to take pictures and shared the post on social media, which later went viral.

A man known as Wang identified himself as the owner of the damaged Lamborghini. Wang claimed that he had checked into the hotel on September 21 and parked his car there. On September 24, a friend informed him about an online post showing someone stepping on a sports car, which he suspected could be his.

Upon inspection, Wang discovered a dent on the car’s bonnet that appeared to be a footprint. He requested CCTV footage from the hotel and discovered the culprit was a 15 year old boy, who not only stepped on his car but also spat on it, reported KhaoSod.

Wang was especially furious when the police contacted the boy’s family for negotiation, but they refused to cooperate, exhibiting arrogance in their son’s video. This led Wang to decide to sue to the fullest extent.

Wang further revealed that he bought the black Lamborghini late last year for 2.98 million yuan (around 14 million baht, US$383,000). After taking it to a service centre for assessment, the repair costs were estimated to be as high as 177,000 yuan (890,000 baht, US$24,330). If the other party refuses to pay, Wang is prepared to seek legal measures to protect his rights.

On September 25, a hotel staff member expressed deep concern over the incident. The hotel is fully cooperating with Wang and the police and is currently awaiting the results of the police investigation.

