Unmasking drama: Upset spectator disrupts Ultraman in Chinese theatre

Photo taken from KhaoSod.

An unexpected disturbance unfolded during an Ultraman performance at the Zhangxing Theatre in the city of Huozhou, Jiangxi province, China, on September 28. A visibly upset man interrupted the show, expressing his discontent and confusion over a Japanese character being featured on a Chinese stage.

The incident, captured on video, depicts the disgruntled individual not only shouting but also physically pushing the Ultraman actor multiple times. Despite the efforts of the theatre staff to intervene, the man persisted in a heated exchange, refusing to calm down.

He was heard questioning the officials asking…

“Why is a Japanese character being showcased on stage?”

His unrelenting fury during his argument with the officials led to them having to call the police to defuse the situation.

This incident sparked conversations on cultural representation and sensitivity in performing arts across borders.

The Ultraman character, originally from Japan, is a popular figure in Chinese pop culture. However, this incident has highlighted the underlying tensions and the complexities of cross-cultural incorporations in the entertainment world, reports Khaosod.

With Ultraman being a very popular character in China despite being a Japanese-made character, this piece of related news in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China, showcases this fact clearly.

The Chinese couple was getting married and as people thought the wedding might be a traditional one, the bride surprised the groom by dressing up as his favourite character. Despite never having shown any prior interest in Ultraman, her gesture is a big show of affection that illustrates her for the groom’s happiness and he is definitely appreciative. Read HERE to find out the finer details of this act!

