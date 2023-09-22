Nannygate: Chinese wife unveils husband’s secret affair

Photo: Sanook.

A Chinese woman was left in dismay after finding her husband in bed with their nanny, exposing a long-term clandestine affair. The story, shared on the Sohu website, has since caught public attention.

The wife, named Lin, initially met her husband through a matchmaking service. The husband, a prosperous businessman, possessed a handsome demeanour and was of the same age, according to Lin. Given their harmonious family backgrounds, the couple promptly entered into matrimony. Despite her husband’s reserved nature, he assured Lin that love could develop over time.

A year into their marriage, Lin gave birth to their first child. At the same time, her mother-in-law fell seriously ill and her own mother was too busy with work to help with the newborn. Overwhelmed with her responsibilities, Lin struggled to cope, prompting her husband to hire a nanny.

The husband’s concern touched Lin, and he soon brought home a young, attractive woman who used to be his secretary. Initially apprehensive due to her inexperience, Lin gradually grew comfortable with the nanny who took good care of her and her child.

However, since the nanny’s arrival, the husband began coming home on time daily. This change did not raise any suspicion until one night when Lin woke up to find her husband missing from their bed. She stealthily made her way to the living room where she heard noises from the nanny’s room. Curiosity piqued, she decided to investigate.

To her horror, she found her husband and the nanny engaged in sexual activity. After confrontations, the shocking truth of her husband’s secret affair unravelled.

The nanny was her husband’s long-term lover. His frequent absences from home were not due to work but to secret rendezvous with his mistress.

Devastated, Lin decided to divorce her husband. Despite his tearful pleas for forgiveness, citing their child as a reason to stay together, Lin was firm. For her, it was too late for reconciliation, reported Sanook.

