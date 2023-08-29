Chinese breasts: Couple’s sexy subway ride, Idol’s nude mishap

via JustPost

Things are getting spicy in China. A couple was spotted getting frisky on a subway train, while a Chinese social media influencer fell out of her bikini top, baring her breasts in a live broadcast.

A daring couple recently put on a public display of affection on a subway train in Shenzen, undeterred by the presence of numerous fellow passengers. The Chinese man was seen reaching inside his girlfriend’s blouse and fondling her breasts.

The incident, reported by the website hk01, was captured in two shocking photos that have been shared widely online in Hong Kong and China. They show a man and woman sitting on the floor of the carriage, the man dressed in black and wearing glasses, while the woman, wearing a short skirt, sits on his lap and they kiss passionately.

However, what has truly shocked Internet users is not just their passionate kissing, but the man’s audacity to grope his girlfriend’s breasts in full view of other passengers on the busy Chinese train. The photos reveal several other passengers standing near the couple going at it on public transportation.

The images have sparked heated debate among Internet users. Some criticised the couple’s reckless and shameless behaviour, while others expressed their disgust and embarrassment. And it may have not been the first time a Chinese couple was caught breast-fondling, as one commenter’s simple reply hinted.

“Again? Seriously?”

TOO HOT SPRING

Meanwhile, a female idol experienced a wardrobe malfunction during a live stream on a popular social media app, while she was in a hot spring. Viewers were taken aback as her bikini top slipped off when the Chinese idol stood up, revealing her breasts for a few seconds before she could cover up.

The idol had been wearing a tiny, sheer bikini, showing off her figure with no reservations. The Chinese social media influencer’s shocking moment came when she stood straight up from the water, and her bikini top slipped down, fully exposing her breasts.

She quickly became aware of the situation and hurried to pull her bikini back up.

Adding to the controversy was her bikini bottoms. Once wet, they became so sheer that they barely provided any cover, leading to a flurry of comments from fans who were unsure where to look. The incident left many startled and probably turned on.

