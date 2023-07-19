Poisoning attempt on diligent Chinese employee: Colleague held responsible in twisted tale

Picture courtesy of Sanook

In a shocking revelation, a diligent worker in China discovered he was the target of a poisoning attempt by a colleague. The assailant targeted a dedicated employee of a research institute in Jilin province, putting a deadly substance in his drinking water.

Renowned for his impressive agility and competence, Li had risen to the role of new project manager at his research institution in 2015. He was, however, bewildered to frequently experience dizzy spells and headaches once he took on this new responsibility. He attributed his deteriorating health to excessive work stress and lack of sufficient rest, often forgetting meals and sleeping hours due to heavy workloads.

To alleviate his deepening health concerns, Li made frequent visits to the hospital for extensive medical examinations. Despite several investigations, doctors could only advise him to rest more and improve his diet, diagnosing no severe health conditions.

However, Li’s girlfriend remained deeply concerned about his well-being. As she knew him to be a thoroughly dedicated and avid worker, she feared he might take these medical directives advise too lightly. Thus, every day after work, she made sure to accompany him to his office, personally overseeing his mealtimes and sleep habits.

On one such occasion, while sipping water from Li’s glass, she noticed an odd smell. She immediately asked if he had added something to the water. Puzzled, Li disagreed, also perplexed at the possibility of contaminated water at his institution. To ascertain their doubts, Li got the water tested in his laboratory. The results were truly shocking – the water contained significant traces of a toxic substance.

The horrendous revelation of the water contamination set off a wave of fear and confusion in Li. He could only think of one probable explanation – he had been poisoned. His girlfriend then suggested installing a hidden camera in his office to uncover the truth, reported Sanook.

They quickly discovered the ‘poison hand’. It was a painful revelation for Li as the culprit turned out to be a colleague and a brother-like figure to him. Distressed, he alerted the police, leading to the swift apprehension of the perpetrator.

The offender confessed his malicious acts and motive. He admitted that he and Li graduated from the same institution, and he was more established in the organisation before Li’s arrival. Initially, he eagerly assisted Li, treating him like a brother without any ulterior motives.

However, over the years, he found himself overshadowed by Li’s unrelenting success in the organisation. While Li earned praise and respect from superiors and was given new projects and promotion opportunities, he felt his career was stagnant. Inside, he was filled with jealousy, and even resented Li, thinking he was obstructing his career progression.

Follow us on :













Finally, his resentment hit the roof when he was criticised for his lackadaisical attitude towards a project, resulting in a significant loss of face. Driven by spite, he decided to harm Li.

The accused was apprehended swiftly and pleaded guilty to all charges, ultimately receiving a prison term of ten years as per the law.