Child safety: Brave 4 year old Chinese boy rescues baby sister from suffocation

Photo: Sanook

In an astonishing act of bravery, a four year old Chinese boy was responsible for saving his five month old sister from potential suffocation. The incident, captured clearly on CCTV, unfolded in their home in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China on October 14. The young boy ran to the aid of his sister who was lying alone, rapidly removing a suffocating blanket from her face, emphasizing the need for greater child safety at home.

The CCTV footage revealed the five month old baby girl playing alone on the bed, accidentally covering her face with a blanket for about ten seconds. Fortuitously, her four year old brother dashed in, using both hands to lift the blanket away, saving her from a potential breathing crisis. After ensuring her safety, the protective brother even threw the blanket far from his sister to prevent a similar incident from recurring.

The mother of the two children, who was working in the living room at the time, noticed the situation through the CCTV system and asked her four year old son to assist his sister. She pledged to give more attention to her children’s safety and urged other parents to enhance their own children’s safety education, reported Sanook.

“I am very grateful to my son. He is very brave and smart. At the same time, I want to warn other parents not to let their children fall into danger from negligence,” she said.

A Thai man working in Germany displayed remarkable courage when he leapt into the water to rescue a child in distress. The child had accidentally fallen into the water, prompting the Thai man to spring into action. Read more HERE.

Follow us on :













A food delivery rider associated with the LINEMAN platform earned the title of a “hero” from Thai netizens and the Royal Thai Police (RTP) for his swift action in saving the life of a four year old boy near Bangkok. He dashed to the rescue when the child darted across a road with fast-approaching vehicles. Read more HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.