Changsha woman falls into coma following allergic reaction to salon hair dye

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A 60 year old woman from Huinan, Changsha City, suffered a severe allergic reaction after having her hair dyed at a beauty salon. Four hours after leaving the salon, she started to experience breathing difficulties and was rushed to the hospital.

In the emergency room, she was put on a ventilator and she fell into a coma which lasted for five days. Unable to remove the ventilator due to her condition, doctors concluded that the woman’s reaction was linked to the chemicals in the hair dye. After obtaining the family’s consent, the doctors decided to shave her hair to save her life, reported Sanook.

After her hair was shaved, the patient’s condition began to improve gradually. Inflammation in her airway was reduced, and her respiratory system started functioning normally. Consequently, the allergic reaction from the hair dye ceased, and the patient was subsequently discharged from the hospital.

Doctors warn that, although hair dyeing might seem like a routine process, it carries hidden dangers and can potentially cause life-threatening allergic reactions. Therefore, they recommend choosing hair dyes that are quality-certified and clearly list their ingredients. It is also crucial not to mix different hair dye products as they could contain incompatible chemicals. Direct contact with the skin should be avoided, and multiple washes are recommended after dyeing to remove residual dye. Additionally, a gap of at least three months should be maintained between each hair dyeing session.

Follow us on :













A week ago, a Russian woman in Pattaya caused chaos in an ambulance as Thai rescuers tried to attend to her ganja allergy.

A resident came across a Russian couple and their son on a footpath near a seaside condominium at 1am, on October 12. The woman was sitting on the ground looking confused. Her husband also looked unwell but was able to communicate. To read more click HERE

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.