Uninvited father crashes daughter’s wedding sparking online outrage

Image via Sanook

A heart-wrenching reception unfolded recently when a tattered man took to the stage at a wedding in China, only to surprise the assembly when it was revealed that he was the bride’s father. He hadn’t been invited to the wedding and only learned about the event from others.

The perplexing and emotionally laden story went viral online. It began when a man dressed in tattered t-shirt and slippers, both soaked in sweat after a day of toil, appeared unexpectedly at the wedding ceremony. Stumbling his way towards the stage with an innocent smile, the 60 year old man made his way to the newlyweds to present his red envelope, a wedding gift with a money offering.

The hushed crowd started questioning who the man might be. Suddenly, it dawned upon the crowd that this man was in fact the actual father of the bride.

The bride, it was later learned, had kept her marriage plans away from her father and he had been informed of the wedding by her school friend. At the wedding, he kept a steady silence, without speaking a single word.

So why was he not invited to his only daughter’s wedding? An orphan left to the care of an uncle, the man married a mentally ill woman due to financial constraints when he was nearly 40 years old. They were soon blessed with a daughter – the bride of the wedding.

When the girl was just two years old, her mother tragically lost her life in an accident. Despite his plight, her father was determined to ensure a bright future for his daughter and worked relentlessly to afford her education. Growing up, she was bullied by her peers for her family background.

Upon finishing high school, she left her birthplace to work in a big city. A few years into her new life, she met her now-husband, who was completely unaware of her poor past, apart from the fact that she was an only child, and her mother had passed away.

While dating, she never spoke about her father and even during her marriage plans, she refused her fiancé’s request to meet with her father.

However, in spite of her embarrassment for her family background, she continued sending money home regularly and also frequently called her father. Understanding the feelings of his daughter, her father avoided interfering in her life or causing any drama.

But the loving father could not resist sneaking quietly into the wedding to enjoy his daughter’s big day. He had not intended to cause a scene. But some members of the crowd realised who he was and urged him to get on stage and present the small token gift to his daughter.

Follow us on :













As this tale of familial hardship and parental sacrifice circulated online, several commenters criticised the woman for ignoring her filial duties irrespective of her poor father’s situation. Some shared the belief that no matter how poverty-stricken a parent may be, they always strive to raise their child well.

Public sentiment sided with the father, pointing out that his daughter’s decision to hide her wedding from her father left long-lasting emotional scars on him.