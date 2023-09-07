Eye-opening surgery gone wrong: Chinese woman left with ‘see-through’ eyelid

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A shocking medical mishap occurred when a woman, from Hohhot, China, underwent a double eyelid surgery. In a horrific turn of events, the operation left her with an eye hole through which she could still see, even when her eyes were closed. The distress caused by the incident led to her tears flowing straight out of the hole, and dust was able to enter her eye with the slightest breeze.

Ji opted for a double eyelid corrective surgery at a local beauty clinic, costing her 2,980 yuan (14,500 baht, US$400). She sought this service to repair damage suffered during a previous surgical procedure. However, the outcome was far worse than she had anticipated. She was left with a hole in her right eyelid that, despite being closed, allowed her to view the outside world. Whenever she cried, her tears would leak out of the hole, and even a slight gust of wind could carry dust into it, reported Sanook.

Despite immediately returning to the beauty clinic, Ji’s attempts to rectify the situation proved fruitless. After three failed attempts to repair the hole, the clinic claimed that there had been no such hole in her eyelid during the surgery. They attributed the emergence of the hole to improper post-operative care, which led to an infection and subsequently, the formation of the hole.

Presently, Ji is demanding compensation of 50,000 yuan (243,000 baht, US$6,840) from the beauty clinic. Meanwhile, local health authorities have started investigating the incident.

A week ago, a severe incident of medical negligence occurred in Trang Province, where a four year old boy’s condition worsened and then he nearly died after allegedly receiving a wrongful adrenaline injection by a nurse.

The Trang Province Public Health Office has initiated an investigation into the case, as stated by Chief Physician Sinchai Rongdech. To read more click HERE.

