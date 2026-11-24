A 61-year-old woman has been detained for five days in China after she threw four coins towards an aircraft to pray for a safe journey, delaying the flight by 58 minutes.

It happened on November 16 at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport, as passengers boarded a flight to Sanya on the island of Hainan. The case returned to public attention in China on November 23, when state broadcaster CCTV aired airport camera footage and interviews with the officers who dealt with it.

Hubei airport police said the woman was travelling with three relatives on a family holiday to Hainan. She was carrying a small child, and as she reached the cabin door she took four coins from her pocket and threw them towards the nose of the aircraft.

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There is a gap where the cabin door meets the jet bridge, and the coins fell through it onto the apron. A flight attendant saw what she had done and asked her about it, and the crew called airport police.

Ground handling for the flight stopped immediately. Close to 10 maintenance workers searched the apron and the engine area for foreign objects for more than 50 minutes and recovered every coin, but the flight left 58 minutes late.

The woman told officers she believed a folk saying that throwing coins when crossing a bridge keeps travellers safe. Police charged her under article 26 of the public order penalties law with disrupting order on a public vehicle, and gave her five days of administrative detention.

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She later apologised through Chinese media, saying it was her first time on a plane and that she had not been thinking clearly, and asking police to publish more legal information online.

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An aircraft engine draws in air with enormous force while it runs. A coin is small and light, but if it is sucked in it hits blades spinning at high speed, which can damage them, shut the engine down or cause a failure in the air.

Hubei airport police said throwing coins at an airport or on an apron is extremely dangerous, and that a plane is not a wishing pool. Nothing should be thrown at the fuselage, the engines, the landing gear or the apron at any point during boarding.

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Officers said throwing objects at an aircraft and disrupting public transport carries detention and a fine, and that anyone whose actions were serious enough to risk overturning or destroying an aircraft could face a criminal charge of damaging a means of transport under Chinese law.

Li Xiangyang, deputy head of the airport police bureau under the Hubei provincial police department, told CCTV that folk prayers cannot override the law. An airport is a special public safety area, he said, and the safety line cannot be crossed.

Police said the case is not the first of its kind. Similar coin throwing has happened repeatedly in China in recent years, usually involving middle-aged and older passengers who are flying for the first time and believe in folk luck.

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