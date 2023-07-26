China coffee shop customer stunned as falling ceiling fan hits head

Photo courtesy of Sanook

A chilling moment was experienced at a local coffee shop in China’s Sichuan province recently when a ceiling fan suddenly fell, hitting a man squarely on the head. The unsettling incident, which was caught on the shop’s CCTV, took place on July 6 in Leshan City.

Yuan, the unfortunate customer involved, had only settled down for a relaxing café experience when he found himself the victim of this shocking event. Seated comfortably with his coffee, Yuan was abruptly caught off guard when the overhead fan came plummeting down, crashing straight onto his head.

The initial confusion and shock led Yuan to believe he was the butt of a malicious prank. Overwhelmed with anger, he was planning a retaliation, but a glance towards the ceiling brought the grim reality into focus. Yuan quickly realised that he was not a prank victim but an unfortunate casualty of the ceiling fan’s unexpected descent.

Although the impact did not cause severe injuries, the café owner did not take Yuan’s well-being lightly, immediately arranging for him to be taken to the hospital for a thorough examination. It was a relief when the doctors confirmed Yuan’s injuries were only surface-level wounds. Following adequate care, the injured man was able to return home in the morning hours of the same day, reported Sanook.

