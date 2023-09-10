Calvatia Gigantea: Farmer discovers rare mushroom in South Korea

Photo courtesy of Sanook

South Korean farmer, 73 year old Seo Ki Seok, stumbled upon a strange, large, white object weighing about 2 kilograms while cutting grass on a mountain in Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province. Initially thought to be an enormous egg, experts later identified the object as a rare type of mushroom known as Calvatia gigantea or ‘giant puffball.’

The discovery of this ‘giant egg’ by Seo Ki Seok quickly garnered attention, prompting journalists to visit his home for answers. Following this, the elderly farmer was informed by experts that his find was not an egg but a fungus, specifically, the Calvatia gigantea. This large, white mushroom, often mistaken for an egg due to its shape, is usually found in meadows, fields, scrub, and deciduous forests during late summer and autumn and can be located in temperate zones worldwide.

The giant puffball, scientifically known as Calvatia gigantea, is typically white and large, resembling an egg in shape. It can weigh up to 20 kilograms and measure a diameter of 1.5 metres. When the mushroom is young and its interior is still white, it is edible. However, as it matures and spores develop, turning its interior yellow, it can cause digestive issues if ingested. The puffball grows rapidly and rots in a few weeks, making it extremely dangerous to consume.

In medical terms, Calvatia gigantea is a rare mushroom that has blood-clotting properties, and detoxification benefits and is even thought to boost male vitality. However, further research is still required to fully understand its actual health implications, reported Sanook.

Follow us on :













According to reports, a smaller Calvatia gigantea, measuring about 20 centimetres, was previously discovered in an apple orchard in Northern Jeolla province, South Korea. It was sold for a whopping 50 million won (approximately 1.3 million baht). Given the significantly larger size of the mushroom found by Seo Ki Seok, its selling price could be considerably higher.

Follow Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.