Thai restaurant lawsuit in US over spicy dish settles after five years

An American neurologist and a Thai restaurant in Los Gatos, California, settled a lawsuit over an allegedly excessively spicy chicken dish, ending a legal dispute that began more than five years ago.

The agreement between neurologist Harjasleen Walia and Coup de Thai was reached one day before the scheduled jury trial on November 6. The settlement terms have not been publicly disclosed, according to a report by The Mercury News.

The case dates back to 2021, when Walia and a friend visited the restaurant and ordered Dragon Balls, a chicken appetiser that cost US$11 at the time.

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Walia alleged that the dish caused chemical burns to her vocal cords, oesophagus and the inside of her right nostril, leaving her with permanent injuries.

She subsequently filed a lawsuit in 2023 against restaurant owner Tanatcha Swangchaeng, also known as Raffy, accusing the business of negligence.

The complaint, filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court, also named the restaurant’s chef and all staff members as defendants. It alleged that they failed to take appropriate precautions against the risks associated with extremely spicy food and did not adequately train staff to help customers experiencing adverse reactions.

Walia reportedly sought more than US$35,000 in damages and described the dish as unfit for human consumption.

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The dispute attracted attention in Thailand because of Tanatcha’s background as a former member of the pop duo Raffy-Nancy, which was associated with Thai entertainment company RS Group.

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Her former bandmate, Nanthaporn Sawangchaeng, known as Nancy, later shared her account of the incident. She claimed Walia had requested that the Dragon Balls be prepared without chilli, but restaurant staff advised her to choose another dish because they could not make that appetiser in a non-spicy version.

Nanthaporn also claimed that Walia and her friend ate all seven pieces without complaining about the heat at the restaurant before leaving.

According to Nanthaporn, Walia contacted the restaurant the following day to complain and request reimbursement for medical treatment. She said Tanatcha asked Walia to provide proof of payment for the treatment, but Walia did not provide a transfer receipt.

Nanthaporn further claimed that Walia did not contact the restaurant again for two years, until court documents were delivered to Tanatcha.

Despite the dispute, Dragon Balls reportedly remain one of Coup de Thai’s most popular dishes. The price has since increased from US$11 to US$13.

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