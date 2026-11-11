Thai restaurant lawsuit in US over spicy dish settles after five years

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 11, 2026, 5:04 PM
2 minutes read
Thai restaurant lawsuit in US over spicy dish settles after five years
Photo by Coup de Thai

An American neurologist and a Thai restaurant in Los Gatos, California, settled a lawsuit over an allegedly excessively spicy chicken dish, ending a legal dispute that began more than five years ago.

The agreement between neurologist Harjasleen Walia and Coup de Thai was reached one day before the scheduled jury trial on November 6. The settlement terms have not been publicly disclosed, according to a report by The Mercury News.

The case dates back to 2021, when Walia and a friend visited the restaurant and ordered Dragon Balls, a chicken appetiser that cost US$11 at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walia alleged that the dish caused chemical burns to her vocal cords, oesophagus and the inside of her right nostril, leaving her with permanent injuries.

Coup de Thai restaurant
Photo by Coup de Thai

She subsequently filed a lawsuit in 2023 against restaurant owner Tanatcha Swangchaeng, also known as Raffy, accusing the business of negligence.

The complaint, filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court, also named the restaurant’s chef and all staff members as defendants. It alleged that they failed to take appropriate precautions against the risks associated with extremely spicy food and did not adequately train staff to help customers experiencing adverse reactions.

Walia reportedly sought more than US$35,000 in damages and described the dish as unfit for human consumption.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT
Dragon Balls Coup de Thai restaurant
Photo by Coup de Thai

The dispute attracted attention in Thailand because of Tanatcha’s background as a former member of the pop duo Raffy-Nancy, which was associated with Thai entertainment company RS Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her former bandmate, Nanthaporn Sawangchaeng, known as Nancy, later shared her account of the incident. She claimed Walia had requested that the Dragon Balls be prepared without chilli, but restaurant staff advised her to choose another dish because they could not make that appetiser in a non-spicy version.

Nanthaporn also claimed that Walia and her friend ate all seven pieces without complaining about the heat at the restaurant before leaving.

Thai restaurant ends lawsuit with doctor over spicy food
Photo by Coup de Thai

According to Nanthaporn, Walia contacted the restaurant the following day to complain and request reimbursement for medical treatment. She said Tanatcha asked Walia to provide proof of payment for the treatment, but Walia did not provide a transfer receipt.

Nanthaporn further claimed that Walia did not contact the restaurant again for two years, until court documents were delivered to Tanatcha.

Despite the dispute, Dragon Balls reportedly remain one of Coup de Thai’s most popular dishes. The price has since increased from US$11 to US$13.

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 11, 2026, 5:04 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Bangkok, Washington agree broad terms of trade pact Economy News

Bangkok, Washington agree broad terms of trade pact

2 hours ago
Indian tourists allegedly attempt to cut omelette price from 100 to 25 Thailand News

Indian tourists allegedly attempt to cut omelette price from 100 to 25

3 hours ago
Russian woman arrested in Phuket over 2,379 day visa overstay Phuket News

Russian woman arrested in Phuket over 2,379 day visa overstay

4 hours ago
Tomorrowland Thailand braces for loss despite sold-out debut Thailand News

Tomorrowland Thailand braces for loss despite sold-out debut

4 hours ago
2 teenagers held over murder of 51 year old man in Phuket Phuket News

2 teenagers held over murder of 51 year old man in Phuket

6 hours ago
Phuket Tourist Police put 100 officers on Patong high season duty Phuket News

Phuket Tourist Police put 100 officers on Patong high season duty

7 hours ago
Possible tyre burst investigated after deadly ambulance crash in Nakhon Si Thammarat Road deaths

Possible tyre burst investigated after deadly ambulance crash in Nakhon Si Thammarat

7 hours ago
Bangkok motorcycle taxi rider denies forcing foreign passengers to give tips Bangkok News

Bangkok motorcycle taxi rider denies forcing foreign passengers to give tips

7 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s 450-baht tourist fee could be delayed until mid-2027 Tourism News

Thailand’s 450-baht tourist fee could be delayed until mid-2027

7 hours ago
Online buyers in Thailand face higher levies on overseas orders Business News

Online buyers in Thailand face higher levies on overseas orders

8 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 11 November: heavy rain in 5 provinces, Bangkok a few showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 11 November: heavy rain in 5 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

11 hours ago
Khon Kaen University first-year student recognised by NASA for cybersecurity work Thailand News

Khon Kaen University first-year student recognised by NASA for cybersecurity work

24 hours ago
Chinese tourists skip Thailand as safety concerns persist Tourism News

Chinese tourists skip Thailand as safety concerns persist

1 day ago
Thai Airways faces complaints after Munich-Bangkok flight operated without running water Aviation News

Thai Airways faces complaints after Munich-Bangkok flight operated without running water

1 day ago
Thailand puts 10 border provinces on alert over Myanmar fighting Thailand News

Thailand puts 10 border provinces on alert over Myanmar fighting

1 day ago
Thai news anchor calls for probe into Watchdog Thailand finances Crime News

Thai news anchor calls for probe into Watchdog Thailand finances

1 day ago
Thailand&#8217;s cool season is here, but don&#8217;t expect much cold Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand’s cool season is here, but don’t expect much cold

1 day ago
Foreign man held over alleged convenience store theft in Pattaya Pattaya News

Foreign man held over alleged convenience store theft in Pattaya

1 day ago
Thai Airways confirms passenger data leak but credit card details safe Aviation News

Thai Airways confirms passenger data leak but credit card details safe

1 day ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport tightens rules on bringing pets into terminals Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi Airport tightens rules on bringing pets into terminals

1 day ago
Krabi drug suspect&#8217;s wife promises to wait during his sentence Krabi News

Krabi drug suspect’s wife promises to wait during his sentence

1 day ago
Suvarnabhumi congestion threatens Thailand&#8217;s high season Business News

Suvarnabhumi congestion threatens Thailand’s high season

1 day ago
Thailand&#8217;s sea of mist: 20 of the best cool-season escapes to chase the fog Travel Guides

Thailand’s sea of mist: 20 of the best cool-season escapes to chase the fog

1 day ago
Chinese and Myanmar men held over Pod K and laughing gas sales in Chon Buri Crime News

Chinese and Myanmar men held over Pod K and laughing gas sales in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Pattaya warns of stall scams ahead of fireworks festival Pattaya News

Pattaya warns of stall scams ahead of fireworks festival

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articlePhuket woman beaten unconscious in petrol station toilet, 60,000 baht taken