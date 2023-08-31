Bride causes uproar by ejecting six year old nephew from wedding over white jeans

A bride‘s obsessive adherence to her wedding dress code sparked controversy online after she allegedly asked her six year old nephew to leave the event because he was wearing white jeans. The groom, a 28 year old man, shared the chaotic story of his wedding day on the Reddit forum, revealing his 26 year old wife’s rigid stance on not allowing guests to wear white, a move he initially understood as some women might consider it disrespectful or a bad omen at a wedding.

The wedding reception proceeded without a hitch until the groom noticed his wife heading to the bathroom with her hand over her face. Having been together for three years, he immediately recognized her upset demeanour and quickly informed the guests before rushing after her.

“When I got to the bathroom, I knocked on the door and told my wife it was me. A few minutes later, I heard the door unlock and open. My wife was sitting on the floor with mascara smeared across her cheeks.”

Upon asking her what was wrong, she revealed that one of the young cousins was wearing white jeans and a white bow tie. The groom immediately thought her reaction was over the top as the cousin was only a six year old boy. Despite trying to console her and suggesting they should enjoy the wedding and forget about it, the bride’s distress continued. She even sent a harsh message to the mother of the six year old boy, threatening her to leave the wedding, reported Sanook.

“She started crying again, saying it was her day and she didn’t want our nephew to ruin it. This made me angry because she was ruining our day with nonsense. I told her she was not only selfish but also insecure for worrying that a six year old boy would look better.”

Their argument led to the bride separating herself from her mother until morning. The groom’s mother-in-law then contacted him and insisted that he apologised for upsetting his wife. Hence, he posted the story on Reddit to ask for opinions on whether he was in the wrong or not.

Netizens commented fiercely on the issue.

“Did she think people would mistake him for the bride?”

“Guests might confuse him for the bride because she was acting like a six year old in this situation.”

“White symbolizes purity, a six year old kid might be more entitled to wear this colour than your strange wife.”

Meanwhile, others simply wished the couple happiness despite the tumultuous wedding.

