Brazilian influencer temporarily blinded after freak gym accident

A horrifying incident unfolded in a fitness centre in Brazil, where a gym-goer was temporarily blinded and paralysed after being violently struck in the head by the handle of a chest fly machine. The mishap occurred while 32 year old Abraão Viana was working out at a gym near the city of Fortaleza in the north-eastern state of Ceará.

Viana was captured on the gym’s CCTV pushing against the metal handles of the chest fly machine, loaded with almost 50 kilogrammes of weight.

Suddenly, a malfunction caused the handle to smash into his head with considerable force, causing Viana to cry out in pain and clutch his face, startling nearby gym users.

“The impact was extremely intense. I couldn’t see anything anymore. At that moment, I thought I was going to lose consciousness. I couldn’t open my eyes because they were soaked in blood from the wound on my right forehead.”

The fitness centre’s manager and trainer quickly intervened, rushing Viana to the hospital’s emergency department.

“I couldn’t breathe due to the pain, and I couldn’t open my eyes because of the heavy bleeding. I arrived at the emergency unit in a wheelchair. I couldn’t even walk properly.”

Lucky escape

Fortunately, Viana didn’t suffer any severe injuries, didn’t require stitches, and there was no permanent damage. He stayed in the hospital overnight for observation and was discharged the following morning. However, Viana spent a week recuperating at home, taking prescribed medication, reported Khaosod.

Despite the traumatic experience, Viana returned to the gym a week later, resuming his usual workout regime.

“I went back to working out as usual, and the cable of the equipment has been changed, but I still feel a bit scared, you know, after being hit in the head with a weight of 50 kilogrames at that time.”

The fitness centre stated in a press release that the equipment wasn’t faulty, but the cable holding the handle snapped during use. They added that such incidents could normally occur with gym equipment that uses metal cables.

After treatment, Viana revealed he had a few examinations and everything is fine.

“I underwent exams, there was no trauma, nothing. I didn’t even need stitches.”

