Baghdad residents shocked by billboards hacked to display porn

Billboards in Baghdad went blank after they were hacked to show pornography. (via Citizen Digital)

Giant electronic billboard screens across the capital of Iraq, Baghdad, were abruptly shut down on Sunday following an incident involving the broadcast of explicit content. The incident unfolded when a hacker managed to breach the security infrastructure, gaining unauthorized access to the billboard network. CNN reported that the explicit content was displayed as a result of this breach. Subsequently, Iraqi authorities moved swiftly, and the perpetrator behind the hack was apprehended by the local police.

The focal point of the incident was a billboard located at Uqba bin Nafia Square, a significant intersection in the heart of Baghdad. The hacker seized control of the billboard screen and proceeded to display explicit material for a brief period before the power supply was disconnected, putting an end to the unsolicited content.

Shafaq News conveyed that the digital advertising billboards were promptly turned off in response to the hack. The authorities justified this action, stating that they had opted to kill the digital feeds while the porn was displayed.

“[We decided to] temporarily turn off screens displaying advertisements in public places in the capital, Baghdad, after they were subjected to electronic hacking and immoral clips were displayed in public.”

The Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency released a statement detailing their successful efforts in identifying and arresting the billboard hacker. The agency noted that they obtained judicial approvals and utilized a combination of fieldwork, surveillance camera audits, and monitoring to apprehend the individual responsible for the hacking.

The agency’s preliminary investigation revealed that the motive behind the act was financial disputes with the company owning the billboard display screen.

Videos capturing the explicit content being broadcast on the hacked billboard screen spread rapidly across various social media platforms. AFP reported that several screens, which typically showcased advertisements for everyday products or political candidates, were promptly turned off following the incident. This move aimed to mitigate any potential harm caused by the explicit material.

Follow us on :













Despite Iraq’s conservative stance, which led to the announcement of measures to block access to pornographic websites in 2022, a significant number of such sites remain accessible within the country. In recent times, the Iraqi government, influenced by pro-Iranian factions, has taken action against content creators on platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

Accused of disseminating content deemed “indecent” and contrary to the nation’s cultural values, these individuals have faced imprisonment. This crackdown has even affected a young woman who shared videos of herself dancing to popular music.