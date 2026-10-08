Warsaw-Bangkok direct flights launched as Thailand seeks more Polish tourists

LOT Polish Airlines has launched direct flights between Warsaw and Bangkok, adding a new link between Thailand and Central Europe ahead of the year-end travel season.

The first flight, LO65, departed Warsaw at 3.45pm local time yesterday, October 7, and arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 7.05am today, October 8.

The approximately 10-hour 20-minute service uses a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with 252 seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flights will operate three times a week from October 7 to 25 before increasing to five weekly services from October 26 throughout the winter season.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is supporting the new route alongside LOT Polish Airlines and tourism partners in Poland as it seeks to increase arrivals from Poland and other Central European markets.

The direct service removes the need for connecting flights between Warsaw and Bangkok, while passengers travelling from Thailand can use LOT’s Warsaw network to connect to more than 100 destinations in Europe and other regions.

TAT said Polish travellers commonly visit Bangkok, Chon Buri, Phuket, Krabi, Koh Samui and other beach destinations, and expects the additional airline capacity to support travel beyond Bangkok during the high season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poland has become a growing source market for Thailand, with 237,570 Polish arrivals recorded in 2025, up 31.46% from the previous year.

Another 164,807 Polish travellers visited between January 1 and September 30 this year, a 12% increase from the same period in 2025, with TAT forecasting around 250,000 arrivals by the end of 2026.

The agency’s Prague office is also hosting a familiarisation trip from October 8 to 11 for 30 participants, comprising six Polish travel operators, 18 media representatives and six LOT Polish Airlines executives.

The group will travel on a Bangkok-Rayong-Bangkok itinerary intended to introduce destinations and tourism products that could later be included in packages marketed in Poland.

TAT said it plans to continue working with LOT, tour operators and other Central European partners on marketing and sales activities linked to the new route.

Related news