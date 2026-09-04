Udon Thani Airport officially gains international status

Udon Thani Airport officially gained international airport status today, September 4, after being added to Thailand’s list of airports permitted to handle international flights.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) issued a new announcement establishing the country’s airports authorised to provide international flight services, replacing the previous list.

The addition of Udon Thani brings the total number of airports on the list to 11.

The other 10 are Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai, Krabi, Phuket, U-Tapao Rayong Pattaya, Hat Yai, Samui and Surat Thani airports.

Udon Thani Airport’s inclusion takes effect today and allows the airport to provide international flight services.

The change could pave the way for more international and direct routes from Udon Thani, providing additional overseas travel options for passengers in the northeastern region.

One international service is already planned, with Lucky Air scheduled to launch direct flights between Udon Thani and Kunming, China, on September 8.

The Department of Airports will provide Lucky Air with a 50% discount on aircraft landing and parking fees for one year to support the airline’s new Udon Thani-Kunming service. The route will operate using a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a capacity of 189 passengers.

The new route is expected to provide travellers in Udon Thani and other parts of northeastern Thailand with another option for flying internationally from a regional airport.

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