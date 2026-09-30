Thai Airways baggage delays ‘affect country’s image,’ says minister

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul has criticised Thai Airways over baggage delays at Suvarnabhumi International Airport after passengers reportedly waited five to six hours or longer for their luggage.

Speaking at Government House yesterday, September 29, Surasak said he had visited the airport to inspect the situation himself.

He said the problem was affecting Thai Airways and airlines whose baggage handling is managed by the carrier. Heavy rain had prevented many baggage handlers from reaching work, causing luggage to accumulate and delaying aircraft from operating subsequent flights.

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“Passengers arrived and had to wait five to six hours, or even longer, for their bags. The main problem was the rain, which prevented baggage staff from getting to work, causing luggage to pile up until it became a major problem.

“When the bags could not be moved out, aircraft due to depart again could not leave, causing delays across the operation,” Surasak said.

Surasak also criticised Thai Airways’ management, saying the airline had used some of its limited available staff to handle baggage for other airlines under existing contracts because it wanted to avoid penalties.

This meant fewer workers were available for Thai Airways’ own flights, leaving the carrier more heavily affected by the disruption.

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The minister also criticised the airline’s handling of military support after the Defence Ministry arranged hundreds of personnel and vehicles to assist.

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Surasak claimed Thai Airways failed to provide sufficient information or coordination and did not arrange food or accommodation for the troops, forcing some to return to their units to eat before coming back.

“Everyone wanted to help, but Thai Airways seemed not to provide any information or make enough effort to solve the problem, even though this affects the country’s image, tourism and Thai Airways’ own reputation,” he said.

Surasak also criticised a proposal to deliver delayed luggage to tourists’ hotels if the process took as long as seven days, saying foreign visitors could not wait that long and might have to return home before their luggage arrived.

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He then questioned the performance of Thai Airways’ current management.

“If they think their term is nearly over and they don’t need to do anything, I don’t think that is acceptable. It might even be better to resign.

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“If they don’t want to do the job, they should quickly reconsider whether they should remain in the position, so someone who wants to do the work can come in and help. I saw the situation myself and felt more anxious about it than those responsible.

“This is not about any one person. It is about the reputation of the country,” Surasak said.

Although Thai Airways now operates as a private company, Surasak noted that the Finance Ministry remains a major shareholder.

He called on the ministry to use that position to convene a Thai Airways board meeting to consider measures to resolve the disruption and address responsibility for its impact.

According to an assessment cited by Surasak, Thai Airways expected it would take another three to four days to clear the baggage backlog and restore normal operations if weather conditions improved and employees were able to return to work.

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