Thailand upgrades air traffic management ahead of busy 2026

Thailand’s air navigation service provider is progressing six priority initiatives to strengthen aviation safety, modernise air traffic management and support a projected 919,643 flights in the 2026 fiscal year, according to the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai).

The initiatives include weather radar integration, the rollout of digital and remote air traffic control towers, next-generation aviation information systems, and sustainability programmes designed to improve operational efficiency while cutting carbon emissions.

Deputy Transport Minister Phattrapong Phattraprasit said yesterday, August 6, the Ministry of Transport is continuing to upgrade aviation infrastructure and adopt digital technology to improve safety, minimise flight delays and promote environmentally sustainable aviation.

A key priority is the Weather Radar Data Integration Project, developed jointly with the Meteorological Department, which will give air traffic controllers real-time weather data to improve flight management during adverse conditions, Phattrapong said.

The system is expected to enhance safety, reduce disruption and improve efficiency across Thailand’s air traffic management network.

The ministry is also accelerating development of the System Wide Information Management (Swim) platform, which will enable digital aviation data exchange in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation standards, Phattrapong said.

Aerothai, a state-owned enterprise under the Ministry of Transport, aims to become a Swim service provider by 2030, while integration with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand is being expedited to ensure full connectivity with the global aviation network.

Pichet Kunadhamraks, chairman of the Aerothai board, said flight volume for fiscal 2026, covering October 2025 to September 2026, is projected to reach 919,643 flights, or roughly 2,520 a day, an increase of 1.64% on the previous fiscal year.

So far, 777,456 flights have been recorded, comprising 385,991 international flights, 297,234 domestic flights and 94,231 overflights, Pichet said.

Although growth has been affected by the conflict in the Middle East, Pichet said traffic remains in line with projections and reflects the continued recovery of Thailand’s aviation sector.