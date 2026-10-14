Thailand domestic flights get 500-baht discount from Oct 15

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 14, 2026, 10:31 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand domestic flights get 500-baht discount from Oct 15
Inside an AirAsia flight | Photo via Aiman Khair bin Samsol Hairi/Getty Images

Seven airlines in Thailand will offer Thai travellers a 500-baht discount on domestic flights starting tomorrow, October 15, as part of a new tourism campaign aimed at reducing travel costs and encouraging spending across the country.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced the initiative under its “Fly Everywhere in Thailand, Heal Your Heart on Every Trip” campaign, offering discounts of up to 1,000 baht per person for return journeys.

The seven participating airlines are Thai Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai Vietjet Air, Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air and Ezy Airlines.

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Bookings open on October 15 and close on December 15, with discounted tickets valid for travel until January 15, 2027.

To claim the 500-baht domestic flight discount, eligible travellers must enter the promotional code FLYTODOM when booking regular-priced tickets through participating airlines’ websites or applications.

Thailand domestic flights get 500-baht discount from Oct 15 | News by Thaiger
Photo via Petchjira/Getty Images

The offer is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with no registration required and no limit on how many times eligible passengers can use it.

However, travellers seeking discounts on both legs of a return journey must book the outbound and return flights separately. Individual airline terms and conditions apply.

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TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the campaign forms part of the Domestic Stimulus programme, which aims to encourage more frequent domestic travel while easing transportation costs amid pressure from global oil prices.

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TAT expects the initiative to generate at least 156 million baht in tourism revenue, benefiting hotels, restaurants, attractions, transport providers and other businesses throughout the tourism industry.

Thailand domestic flights get 500-baht discount from Oct 15 | News by Thaiger
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool

The programme also aims to distribute tourism spending beyond major destinations and support businesses in regional communities.

The fare discounts come as Thailand faces increasing competition for international tourists despite continued growth in scheduled inbound flights.

According to figures from Kasikorn Research Center (KResearch), reported by The Nation, international flights to Thailand are expected to increase by 5.8% year on year in the fourth quarter of 2026, exceeding the global average of 2.5%.

However, Thailand’s growth remains behind regional competitors including Vietnam, Malaysia and China, potentially putting pressure on the country’s share of international visitors.

Scheduled flights from Europe and China are increasing by 28.6% and 21.6%, respectively, while services from Russia, South Korea and India are declining.

KResearch also noted that international flights remain concentrated in Bangkok and Phuket, meaning the benefits of increased air connectivity may not reach other destinations equally.

The figures highlight the uneven outlook for international tourism, while TAT’s domestic flight promotion is intended to encourage more travel and spending throughout Thailand.

Travellers can check availability and participating routes through the seven airlines’ official booking channels.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 14, 2026, 10:31 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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