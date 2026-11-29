Photo courtesy of Matichon

Thailand’s first commercial drone airline is expected to start carrying cargo in 2027, after a Thai company applied to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to register one.

Two or three more operators are preparing applications. The regulator is working with other agencies on the legislation and radio frequencies needed.

CAAT Director General Manat Chavanaprayoon set out the timeline at a media event in Si Racha, Chon Buri, on November 11 and 12, Matichon reported. He said that after cargo, the plans include medical deliveries, access to remote areas and emergency support.

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As of November 10, CAAT’s records showed 73,435 registered drones and more than 128,000 registered pilots.

To manage the growing traffic, CAAT is developing a drone traffic management system linked to air traffic control. It also plans vertiports, which are take-off and landing sites for vertical-lift aircraft, with regional airports proposed as test sites.

Two foreign firms presented at the event. Hong Kong-based GBA Low Altitude Technology is exploring air mobility infrastructure and staff training in Thailand. Dreamfly Aerotech is studying how its DF600 cargo drone, which carries up to 120 kilogrammes, could supply island communities.

Thailand will co-host the Second Advanced Air Mobility Symposium with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) from December 1 to 3 at IMPACT Forum, Muang Thong Thani, in Nonthaburi. Around 1,500 delegates are expected, and Thailand will push for a joint Bangkok Statement on international cooperation.

The cargo plans follow the October 2025 launch of Thailand’s first advanced air mobility sandbox with Chinese firm EHang, which began trial flights of its EH216-S passenger eVTOL in Bangkok. The company said it planned to expand to Pattaya, Koh Larn, Phuket and Koh Samui.

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The announcement covered commercial operators only. Private flyers, including foreign visitors, must still register their drones with CAAT through the UAS Portal and with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), and a CAAT notice in force since February bans flights in designated areas of seven border provinces, including Trat, where Koh Chang lies.