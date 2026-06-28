Thailand airports set for major expansion through 2034

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has announced a series of expansion projects for its airports as part of a long-term plan to increase passenger capacity, improve facilities and strengthen Thailand’s position as a World-Class Aviation Hub.

The projects, announced ahead of AOT’s 47th anniversary on July 1, include new terminals, expanded passenger facilities and infrastructure upgrades scheduled for completion between 2031 and 2034.

AOT president Paweena Jariyathitipong said the company is accelerating airport development to meet growing demand for air travel and strengthen Thailand’s aviation infrastructure.

The projects form part of AOT’s strategic plan through 2037, which focuses on expanding airport capacity while improving operational efficiency and passenger services.

At Suvarnabhumi Airport, AOT is pushing ahead with the East Expansion project, which will add around 81,000 square metres of usable space. The project is expected to open in 2031, increasing the airport’s annual passenger capacity to 70 million.

The company is also progressing plans for the South Development Project, covering more than 750,000 square metres. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2029, with the first phase of the South Terminal expected to enter service in 2033.

At Don Mueang International Airport, AOT plans to build Terminal 3 while renovating Terminals 1 and 2 to improve passenger facilities and operational efficiency. The project will also enhance internal traffic circulation and strengthen links with the rail network, with completion targeted for 2034.

Chiang Mai International Airport is set to receive a new international passenger terminal on the southern side of the airport, while the existing terminal will be converted into a domestic terminal. The project also includes expanded aircraft parking aprons and a new car park with capacity for around 1,100 vehicles. Completion is expected in 2034.

Phuket International Airport will undergo an expansion of its international passenger terminal and aircraft contact gates, with the project scheduled for completion in 2031.

Meanwhile, Hat Yai International Airport is undergoing a comprehensive study and master plan, which AOT expects to complete within this year.

AOT said the developments are intended to support long-term growth in Thailand’s aviation sector. The company aims to increase the combined capacity of its six airports to more than 160 million passengers annually by 2034.

During the first eight months of the 2026 fiscal year, from October 2025 to May 2026, AOT’s six airports handled 552,119 flights, up 1.38% from the previous year. Passenger numbers also rose 2.76% year on year to 90.98 million.

In a similar development, Thailand is ramping up airport upgrades and expanding domestic and international flight routes as part of a broader push to establish itself as an aviation hub and regional centre for travel, tourism, and investment.