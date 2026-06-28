Thailand airports set for major expansion through 2034

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 28, 2026, 10:41 AM
50 2 minutes read
Thailand airports set for major expansion through 2034 | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from AOT

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has announced a series of expansion projects for its airports as part of a long-term plan to increase passenger capacity, improve facilities and strengthen Thailand’s position as a World-Class Aviation Hub.

The projects, announced ahead of AOT’s 47th anniversary on July 1, include new terminals, expanded passenger facilities and infrastructure upgrades scheduled for completion between 2031 and 2034.

AOT president Paweena Jariyathitipong said the company is accelerating airport development to meet growing demand for air travel and strengthen Thailand’s aviation infrastructure.

The projects form part of AOT’s strategic plan through 2037, which focuses on expanding airport capacity while improving operational efficiency and passenger services.

Thailand airport expansion plans include new terminals and upgraded facilities at major airports, with projects scheduled through 2034.
Photo via AOT

At Suvarnabhumi Airport, AOT is pushing ahead with the East Expansion project, which will add around 81,000 square metres of usable space. The project is expected to open in 2031, increasing the airport’s annual passenger capacity to 70 million.

The company is also progressing plans for the South Development Project, covering more than 750,000 square metres. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2029, with the first phase of the South Terminal expected to enter service in 2033.

Thailand airport expansion plans include new terminals and upgraded facilities at major airports, with projects scheduled through 2034.
Photo via AOT

At Don Mueang International Airport, AOT plans to build Terminal 3 while renovating Terminals 1 and 2 to improve passenger facilities and operational efficiency. The project will also enhance internal traffic circulation and strengthen links with the rail network, with completion targeted for 2034.

Related Articles

Chiang Mai International Airport is set to receive a new international passenger terminal on the southern side of the airport, while the existing terminal will be converted into a domestic terminal. The project also includes expanded aircraft parking aprons and a new car park with capacity for around 1,100 vehicles. Completion is expected in 2034.

Thailand airport expansion plans include new terminals and upgraded facilities at major airports, with projects scheduled through 2034.
Photo via AOT

Phuket International Airport will undergo an expansion of its international passenger terminal and aircraft contact gates, with the project scheduled for completion in 2031.

Meanwhile, Hat Yai International Airport is undergoing a comprehensive study and master plan, which AOT expects to complete within this year.

AOT said the developments are intended to support long-term growth in Thailand’s aviation sector. The company aims to increase the combined capacity of its six airports to more than 160 million passengers annually by 2034.

During the first eight months of the 2026 fiscal year, from October 2025 to May 2026, AOT’s six airports handled 552,119 flights, up 1.38% from the previous year. Passenger numbers also rose 2.76% year on year to 90.98 million.

In a similar development, Thailand is ramping up airport upgrades and expanding domestic and international flight routes as part of a broader push to establish itself as an aviation hub and regional centre for travel, tourism, and investment.

Latest Thailand News
DSI targets six more suspects in gambling case | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI targets six more suspects in gambling case

19 minutes ago
Thailand airports set for major expansion through 2034 | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand airports set for major expansion through 2034

53 minutes ago
Rider apologises after filming Thai actor Nadech without consent | Thaiger Thailand News

Rider apologises after filming Thai actor Nadech without consent

2 hours ago
Thailand weather forecast warns heavy rain June 28 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast warns heavy rain June 28

2 hours ago
A field guide to the Thai property comment section, and the lonely one percent with a heart | Thaiger Property

A field guide to the Thai property comment section, and the lonely one percent with a heart

17 hours ago
Chiang Rai temple thief returns with wild accusations | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai temple thief returns with wild accusations

20 hours ago
Thailand weather forecast warns of nationwide flash floods June 28 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast warns of nationwide flash floods June 28

22 hours ago
British man arrested over Pattaya acid attack | Thaiger Thailand News

British man arrested over Pattaya acid attack

23 hours ago
Police uncover two-year exam cheating network | Thaiger Thailand News

Police uncover two-year exam cheating network

1 day ago
Drug-addict father arrested after toddler found bruised, hospitalised | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug-addict father arrested after toddler found bruised, hospitalised

2 days ago
Khon Kaen man beats friend to death, mistaking him for Thai ghost | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen man beats friend to death, mistaking him for Thai ghost

2 days ago
Songkhla monk under investigation as four novices report sexual abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Songkhla monk under investigation as four novices report sexual abuse

2 days ago
Lao Group clears the air on mango sticky rice, Thai dessert controversy | Thaiger Hot News

Lao Group clears the air on mango sticky rice, Thai dessert controversy

2 days ago
Defective goods bill passes unanimously, sellers now liable | Thaiger Thailand News

Defective goods bill passes unanimously, sellers now liable

2 days ago
Thai rescue dog steals the show at drone training exercise | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai rescue dog steals the show at drone training exercise

2 days ago
Brit falls to death from Jomtien condo while painting balcony | Thaiger Pattaya News

Brit falls to death from Jomtien condo while painting balcony

2 days ago
Thai woman stands trial in Myanmar over killing of US diplomat ex-husband | Thaiger Hot News

Thai woman stands trial in Myanmar over killing of US diplomat ex-husband

2 days ago
June 26 Thailand weather: Likely hot, showers possible | Thaiger Thailand News

June 26 Thailand weather: Likely hot, showers possible

2 days ago
Local researchers seek inspection of temple ruins on Sakon Nakhon island | Thaiger Thailand News

Local researchers seek inspection of temple ruins on Sakon Nakhon island

3 days ago
Police focuses on teenage relative in rape, murder of 12 year old girl | Thaiger Thailand News

Police focuses on teenage relative in rape, murder of 12 year old girl

3 days ago
Thailand is rolling out the red carpet for foreign business. It is still making the little guys crawl under it. | Thaiger Business News

Thailand is rolling out the red carpet for foreign business. It is still making the little guys crawl under it.

3 days ago
Chinese man caught after attempting to steal 400,000 baht from Thai man | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man caught after attempting to steal 400,000 baht from Thai man

3 days ago
Brit held for public disturbance, assault on Chiang Mai police | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Brit held for public disturbance, assault on Chiang Mai police

3 days ago
Drunk British driver raises road safety concerns in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Drunk British driver raises road safety concerns in Phuket

3 days ago
Thailand scraps 60-day visa-free stay: what changes, who is affected, and what to do | Thaiger Visa Information

Thailand scraps 60-day visa-free stay: what changes, who is affected, and what to do

3 days ago
Aviation NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 28, 2026, 10:41 AM
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.