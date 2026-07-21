Thailand airports to allow baggage inspections without passengers

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) will introduce new rules allowing security officers to open checked baggage without passengers present if X-ray screening detects potentially dangerous items. The regulations take effect on October 16.

The new rules apply to checked baggage and are intended to strengthen airport security in line with international standards.

Under the regulations, security officers may inspect checked luggage if X-ray images reveal prohibited items, suspicious objects or anything that could pose a risk to aviation security.

Passengers will not need to be present while their bags are opened.

CAAT said the entire inspection process will be recorded. Once the search is complete, officers will place a Notice of Baggage Inspection inside the luggage to inform passengers that it was opened for inspection.

Officers may confiscate prohibited or dangerous items found during an inspection, and such items will not be returned.

Passengers are advised to check their luggage before travelling and avoid packing prohibited items in checked baggage to help prevent delays during screening.

The new baggage inspection rules follow another recent CAAT safety measure. Earlier in June, CAAT issued new rules governing the carriage of power banks on aircraft, introducing stricter safety requirements to reduce risks associated with lithium batteries.

The new regulation sets out conditions for passengers travelling with spare lithium batteries and power banks. Under the rules, power banks may only be carried in cabin baggage and are prohibited in checked luggage.

Passengers are also prohibited from charging power banks from onboard power sources or using them to charge phones and other electronic devices during a flight.