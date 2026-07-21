Thailand airports to allow baggage inspections without passengers

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 21, 2026, 1:14 PM
1 minute read
Thailand airports to allow baggage inspections without passengers | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Magnific

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) will introduce new rules allowing security officers to open checked baggage without passengers present if X-ray screening detects potentially dangerous items. The regulations take effect on October 16.

The new rules apply to checked baggage and are intended to strengthen airport security in line with international standards.

Under the regulations, security officers may inspect checked luggage if X-ray images reveal prohibited items, suspicious objects or anything that could pose a risk to aviation security.

Passengers will not need to be present while their bags are opened.

CAAT said the entire inspection process will be recorded. Once the search is complete, officers will place a Notice of Baggage Inspection inside the luggage to inform passengers that it was opened for inspection.

Thailand's new airport baggage rules will allow security officers to inspect checked baggage without passengers present from October 16.
Photo via Magnific

Officers may confiscate prohibited or dangerous items found during an inspection, and such items will not be returned.

Passengers are advised to check their luggage before travelling and avoid packing prohibited items in checked baggage to help prevent delays during screening.

Related Articles

The new baggage inspection rules follow another recent CAAT safety measure. Earlier in June, CAAT issued new rules governing the carriage of power banks on aircraft, introducing stricter safety requirements to reduce risks associated with lithium batteries.

The new regulation sets out conditions for passengers travelling with spare lithium batteries and power banks. Under the rules, power banks may only be carried in cabin baggage and are prohibited in checked luggage.

Passengers are also prohibited from charging power banks from onboard power sources or using them to charge phones and other electronic devices during a flight.

Latest Thailand News
Is Apple Pay coming to Thailand? Apple adds country to Tap to Pay guide | Thaiger Business News

Is Apple Pay coming to Thailand? Apple adds country to Tap to Pay guide

3 minutes ago
Massive Chiang Mai raids target 18 sites linked to nominee network | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Massive Chiang Mai raids target 18 sites linked to nominee network

40 minutes ago
Families of Bangkok nightclub fire victims receive 9.3m baht in compensation | Thaiger Thailand News

Families of Bangkok nightclub fire victims receive 9.3m baht in compensation

1 hour ago
Thailand airports to allow baggage inspections without passengers | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand airports to allow baggage inspections without passengers

2 hours ago
Rider helps police catch sexual assault suspect in Phitsanulok | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Rider helps police catch sexual assault suspect in Phitsanulok

4 hours ago
US customs beagle sniffs out banned foods, lizard from Thailand | Thaiger News

US customs beagle sniffs out banned foods, lizard from Thailand

4 hours ago
Worker killed in Chon Buri petrol station explosion | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Worker killed in Chon Buri petrol station explosion

5 hours ago
Bangkok gelato shop apologises after glass incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok gelato shop apologises after glass incident

6 hours ago
Bangkok gelato shop customer cut by glass shards, seeks answers | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok gelato shop customer cut by glass shards, seeks answers

22 hours ago
Pattaya gold shop robber undone by his own ID card | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya gold shop robber undone by his own ID card

23 hours ago
Anutin woos Chinese tech giants, 70bn baht investment planned | Thaiger Business News

Anutin woos Chinese tech giants, 70bn baht investment planned

1 day ago
Thai government tightens regulations to restrict cannabis for medical uses | Thaiger Cannabis News

Thai government tightens regulations to restrict cannabis for medical uses

1 day ago
Thai driver feigns English to dodge blame for car crash | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thai driver feigns English to dodge blame for car crash

1 day ago
Udon Thani suspect denies murder despite body parts found at his home | Thaiger Crime News

Udon Thani suspect denies murder despite body parts found at his home

1 day ago
Drunk BMW driver crashes, kills 3 in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Crime News

Drunk BMW driver crashes, kills 3 in Nonthaburi

1 day ago
Phuket chef assaults intern, forces her to eat undercooked rice | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket chef assaults intern, forces her to eat undercooked rice

1 day ago
Doctor denies ECG request before man&#8217;s death, now suspended | Thaiger Thailand News

Doctor denies ECG request before man’s death, now suspended

1 day ago
Tourist Police reviews security at Suvarnabhumi ahead of summer holiday | Thaiger Bangkok News

Tourist Police reviews security at Suvarnabhumi ahead of summer holiday

2 days ago
Government steps up efforts to tackle graduate unemployment | Thaiger Thailand News

Government steps up efforts to tackle graduate unemployment

2 days ago
House fire kills 73 cats and elderly couple in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

House fire kills 73 cats and elderly couple in Bangkok

2 days ago
Bangkok monk arrested over scam mule account | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok monk arrested over scam mule account

2 days ago
Muay Thai gym bans its own daughter Zaidania from fighting in Thailand and abroad | Thaiger Entertainment

Muay Thai gym bans its own daughter Zaidania from fighting in Thailand and abroad

2 days ago
Eleven arrested in raid on Bangkok nightclub disguised as gaming shop | Thaiger Crime News

Eleven arrested in raid on Bangkok nightclub disguised as gaming shop

2 days ago
Taiwan strips Cambodia of visa privileges | Thaiger Thailand News

Taiwan strips Cambodia of visa privileges

2 days ago
Anutin opens new BOI office in Chengdu | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin opens new BOI office in Chengdu

2 days ago
Aviation NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 21, 2026, 1:14 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.