Five airlines operating in Thailand have agreed to consider lowering their maximum ticket prices by 20% ahead of the New Year holiday, following government concerns over expensive domestic flights.

The proposal emerged from a meeting on November 27 between government officials and representatives of AirAsia, Thai Lion Air, Nok Air, Thai Vietjet Air and Thai Airways.

Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Supamas Isarabhakdi and Deputy Transport Minister Phattharaphong Phattharaprasit led the discussions, which focused on keeping airfares affordable during the busy holiday travel period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supamas said rising ticket prices had become a concern, particularly for people travelling home during festivals.

The airlines agreed to consider reducing their regulated fare ceilings by a further 20%, alongside promotional fares already offered during the holiday season.

However, the proposed reduction has not yet been confirmed, and it does not mean all tickets will become 20% cheaper.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) is also taking steps to add flights or seats on high-demand routes ahead of the holiday period.

Airlines were reminded that their fares must remain within the legal price limits set by CAAT and that ticket prices should be clearly displayed at sales counters and on their websites.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting also addressed concerns about tickets sold through online travel agencies (OTAs), which may charge additional service fees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supamas said bookings through online travel agencies could be more expensive because of additional service fees.

She advised passengers to compare prices and consider booking directly through airline websites or sales channels, preferably well in advance.

Travellers were also advised to check whether their flights were non-stop when comparing ticket prices.

Regulating online travel agencies presents another challenge because some operators are not registered in Thailand.

The Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) plans to issue a notice and contact these platforms about registering in Thailand, while working with other agencies on possible measures to address pricing concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supamas said the five airlines had expressed willingness to cooperate with CAAT’s fare regulations and the government’s efforts to reduce travel costs.

Passengers who encounter unusually high ticket prices or believe they have been treated unfairly can file complaints through the OCPB hotline on 1166 or the OCPB Connect application.